33M AGO

Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Matt Fitzpatrick of England hits a tee shot on the third hole during the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Country Club on May 09, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed ninth at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-under.
    • Fitzpatrick finished ninth (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023976-68-70-72-2
    6/2/2022MC74-73+3
    6/3/2021MC75-72+3
    7/16/2020375-66-74-68-5
    5/30/20196873-71-74-75+5

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.309 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Fitzpatrick .

    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    • Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 70th, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.036, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
    • On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (24th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance70301.2302.5
    Greens in Regulation %8565.89%59.88%
    Putts Per Round2828.3328.2
    Par Breakers2427.26%18.52%
    Bogey Avoidance5513.82%13.58%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
    • Fitzpatrick, who has 744 points, currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
    • Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
    • Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee860.052-0.624
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.0360.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green780.0691.009
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2390.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total640.3960.954

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2068-73-69-70-841
    June 15-18U.S. Open1771-70-68-70-156
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4967-67-70-68-89
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship4172-72-67-75+213
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6673-68-71-72+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship266-67-66-66-15980
    August 24-27TOUR Championship967-68-71-68-6--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge470-68-65-70-15--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
