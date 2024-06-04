Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Matt Fitzpatrick seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He placed ninth at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last five appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Fitzpatrick has an average finish of 27th, and an average score of 1-under.
- Fitzpatrick finished ninth (with a score of 2-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|9
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|6/2/2022
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|6/3/2021
|MC
|75-72
|+3
|7/16/2020
|3
|75-66-74-68
|-5
|5/30/2019
|68
|73-71-74-75
|+5
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 1-under.
- Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 302.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.309 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Fitzpatrick is averaging 0.954 Strokes Gained: Total.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
- Fitzpatrick has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.052, which ranks 86th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (301.2 yards) ranks 70th, and his 68.9% driving accuracy average ranks 17th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Fitzpatrick ranks 88th on TOUR, putting up an average of 0.036, while he ranks 85th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.89%.
- On the greens, Fitzpatrick has registered a 0.239 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 50th on TOUR, while he ranks 28th with a putts-per-round average of 28.33. He has broken par 27.26% of the time (24th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|70
|301.2
|302.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|85
|65.89%
|59.88%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.33
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|24
|27.26%
|18.52%
|Bogey Avoidance
|55
|13.82%
|13.58%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick hasn't won any of the 14 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 71.4% success rate in terms of making the cut (10 cuts made).
- Fitzpatrick, who has 744 points, currently ranks 47th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, as he produced a 3.987 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 15th in that event.
- Fitzpatrick's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 17th in the field with a mark of 4.406.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Fitzpatrick's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked 14th in the field with a mark of 3.330.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.295). That ranked second in the field.
- Fitzpatrick delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (13.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that event.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|86
|0.052
|-0.624
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.036
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|78
|0.069
|1.009
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.239
|0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|64
|0.396
|0.954
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|68-73-69-70
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|17
|71-70-68-70
|-1
|56
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|49
|67-67-70-68
|-8
|9
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|41
|72-72-67-75
|+2
|13
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|73-68-71-72
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-67-66-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|67-68-71-68
|-6
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|70-68-65-70
|-15
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
