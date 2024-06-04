Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a seventh-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, Hughes failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Hughes' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|6/2/2022
|37
|67-73-76-74
|+2
|6/3/2021
|MC
|77-77
|+10
|7/16/2020
|6
|74-66-73-72
|-3
Hughes' recent performances
- Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
- Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes has an average of 5.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hughes is averaging 3.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hughes' advanced stats and rankings
- Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.293 mark (140th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hughes' 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 27.69 putts per round (fifth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.1
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|61.76%
|60.80%
|Putts Per Round
|5
|27.69
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|162
|20.92%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|11.55%
|10.19%
Hughes' best finishes
- Hughes has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- Currently, Hughes has 809 points, placing him 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
- Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.
Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.098
|-0.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|140
|-0.293
|-1.560
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|7
|0.444
|0.555
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|9
|0.618
|5.158
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|38
|0.671
|3.594
Hughes' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-77
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|67-73-75-71
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|W/D
|76
|+6
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|69-68-69-68
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|58
|67-68-75-69
|-1
|21
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|52
|72-67-74-70
|-5
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|70-70
|-4
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|48
|70-72-70-72
|+4
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|7
|71-65-63-68
|-21
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|2
|68-66-60-63
|-25
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|68-70-70-64
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|70-67-78-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|76-70-70
|E
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|69-65-72-74
|-4
|38
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-71-71-72
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|70-73-69-68
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|3
|68-68-69-70
|-9
|163
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|66-72-69-65
|-8
|55
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|39
|66-66-75-71
|-6
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|71-64-72-64
|-13
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|73-71-69-66
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|85
All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.