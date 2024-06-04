PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Mackenzie Hughes betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Mackenzie Hughes enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a seventh-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Hughes at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Hughes' average finish has been 29th, and his average score even-par, over his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Hughes failed to make the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Hughes' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC75-73+4
    6/2/20223767-73-76-74+2
    6/3/2021MC77-77+10
    7/16/2020674-66-73-72-3

    Hughes' recent performances

    • Hughes has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Mackenzie Hughes has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes has an average of 5.158 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hughes is averaging 3.594 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hughes .

    Hughes' advanced stats and rankings

    • Hughes has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.098, which ranks 117th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, and his 55.8% driving accuracy average ranks 143rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hughes owns a -0.293 mark (140th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hughes' 0.618 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks ninth this season, while he averages 27.69 putts per round (fifth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.1303.7
    Greens in Regulation %16461.76%60.80%
    Putts Per Round527.6927.1
    Par Breakers16220.92%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance911.55%10.19%

    Hughes' best finishes

    • Hughes has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has collected one finish in the top-five and three finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • Currently, Hughes has 809 points, placing him 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hughes' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.306 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hughes' best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where his 3.136 mark ranked 18th in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hughes' best performance this season was at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 6.478 (he finished 31st in that tournament).
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hughes delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.615, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished third in that event).
    • Hughes recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.547) in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    Hughes' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.098-0.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140-0.293-1.560
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green70.4440.555
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting90.6185.158
    Average Strokes Gained: Total380.6713.594

    Hughes' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC69-77+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4967-73-75-71+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipW/D76+6--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-70-1--
    July 27-303M Open3069-68-69-68-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-72+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5867-68-75-69-121
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5272-67-74-70-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC70-70-4--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4870-72-70-72+4--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship771-65-63-68-21--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic268-66-60-63-25--
    January 4-7The Sentry2568-70-70-64-2068
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6470-67-78-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7176-70-70E5
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3169-65-72-74-438
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC77-73+8--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-71-71-72+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2670-73-69-68-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship368-68-69-70-9163
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1466-72-69-65-855
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3966-66-75-71-620
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4171-64-72-64-1312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship673-71-69-66-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-70+2--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open769-64-67-70-1085

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hughes as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

