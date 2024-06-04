Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five events, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting.