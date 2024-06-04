PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Akshay Bhatia enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 60th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Bhatia has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Bhatia's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC73-78+7

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.975 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bhatia .

    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.557 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance97298.2297.1
    Greens in Regulation %9265.67%59.38%
    Putts Per Round5328.5628.7
    Par Breakers8025.00%20.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8114.67%18.40%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
    • As of now, Bhatia has collected 965 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
    • Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
    • Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee680.177-1.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130.5571.355
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green131-0.164-1.781
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting400.3020.778
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.872-0.975

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open6869-74-73-73+1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3566-69-69-70-10--
    July 13-16Barbasol Championship968-68-70-65-17--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC73-69-2--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4366-72-72-70-8--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3568-70-68-67-11--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2171-69-70-70E--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1069-66-70-64-19--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic3869-66-67-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

