Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Akshay Bhatia enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 60th-place finish in the RBC Canadian Open, which was his last competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Bhatia has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 7-over and missing the cut.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Bhatia's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|73-78
|+7
Bhatia's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Bhatia has finished in the top 20 once.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Bhatia has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score of 1-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Akshay Bhatia has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 0.778 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -0.975 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
- Bhatia owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.177 (68th) this season, while his average driving distance of 298.2 yards ranks 97th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bhatia owns a 0.557 average that ranks 13th on TOUR. He ranks 92nd with a 65.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Bhatia has registered a 0.302 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 40th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 53rd with a putts-per-round average of 28.56, and he ranks 80th by breaking par 25.00% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|97
|298.2
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|92
|65.67%
|59.38%
|Putts Per Round
|53
|28.56
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|80
|25.00%
|20.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|81
|14.67%
|18.40%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia has participated in 16 tournaments this season, and he has collected one win .
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 10 times.
- As of now, Bhatia has collected 965 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Valero Texas Open, where his 4.270 mark ranked sixth in the field.
- Bhatia's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he put up a 8.178 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bhatia posted his best performance this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 6.346.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Bhatia recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 5.895 (his best mark this season), which ranked fifth in the field. He finished 42nd in that tournament.
- Bhatia recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|68
|0.177
|-1.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|13
|0.557
|1.355
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|131
|-0.164
|-1.781
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|40
|0.302
|0.778
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.872
|-0.975
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|68
|69-74-73-73
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|66-69-69-70
|-10
|--
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|9
|68-68-70-65
|-17
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|66-72-72-70
|-8
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|68-70-68-67
|-11
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-66-70-64
|-19
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|38
|69-66-67-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.