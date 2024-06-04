Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy finished the weekend at 1-under, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 aiming for a better finish.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- McCarthy's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, McCarthy finished second (with a score of 27-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
McCarthy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|2
|71-72-68-70
|-27
|6/2/2022
|5
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|6/3/2021
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|7/16/2020
|58
|75-71-76-76
|+10
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
- McCarthy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.283, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of -0.030.
- On the greens, McCarthy's 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 27.45 putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|162
|288.1
|290.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|61.44%
|57.41%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|27.45
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.44%
|18.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|5
|11.33%
|12.65%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- McCarthy, who has 861 points, currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
- McCarthy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
- McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|145
|-0.283
|-0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|100
|-0.030
|-1.502
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.313
|0.975
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.793
|3.501
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|28
|0.793
|2.499
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|20
|71-67-73-70
|+1
|44
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|60-65-70-67
|-18
|88
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|6
|68-64-66-70
|-16
|81
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-78
|+12
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-68
|-1
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|66
|67-73-70-74
|+4
|14
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|69-69-65-70
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|65-67-66-65
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.