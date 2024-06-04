PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    In his last tournament at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Denny McCarthy finished the weekend at 1-under, good for a 24th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • McCarthy's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 8-under, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, McCarthy finished second (with a score of 27-under) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    McCarthy's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023271-72-68-70-27
    6/2/2022568-69-73-72-6
    6/3/2021MC75-73+4
    7/16/20205875-71-76-76+10

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five appearances, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has finished with an average score of -1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Denny McCarthy has averaged 290.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.501 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.499 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    • McCarthy has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.283, which ranks 145th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (288.1 yards) ranks 162nd, and his 66% driving accuracy average ranks 43rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, McCarthy ranks 100th on TOUR with a mark of -0.030.
    • On the greens, McCarthy's 0.793 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks second this season, and his 27.45 putts-per-round average ranks first.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance162288.1290.8
    Greens in Regulation %16661.44%57.41%
    Putts Per Round127.4527.8
    Par Breakers14622.44%18.83%
    Bogey Avoidance511.33%12.65%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy has participated in 14 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has come away with one finish in the top-five and two finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • McCarthy, who has 861 points, currently ranks 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season McCarthy's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.033 mark ranked 31st in the field.
    • McCarthy produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking seventh in the field with a mark of 5.606.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, McCarthy's best effort this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where his 7.960 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, McCarthy posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (8.150). That ranked second in the field.
    • McCarthy recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (21.154) at the Valero Texas Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished second.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee145-0.283-0.475
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green100-0.030-1.502
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.3130.975
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7933.501
    Average Strokes Gained: Total280.7932.499

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open2071-67-73-70+144
    June 22-25Travelers Championship760-65-70-67-1888
    July 6-9John Deere Classic668-64-66-70-1681
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-78+12--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-68-1--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6667-73-70-74+414
    August 17-20BMW Championship1069-69-65-70-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic565-67-66-65-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.