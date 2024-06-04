Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Keegan Bradley enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Bradley's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Bradley last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 2-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|30
|74-73-65-78
|+2
|6/2/2022
|37
|69-75-69-77
|+2
|6/3/2021
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|7/16/2020
|68
|73-73-77-78
|+13
|5/30/2019
|MC
|74-74
|+4
Bradley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
- Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 4.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
- Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 62nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.452.
- On the greens, Bradley's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (130th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|62
|302.1
|308.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|31
|68.27%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|130
|29.18
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.70%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|72
|14.44%
|15.28%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley has played 13 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Bradley has accumulated 965 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
- Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|53
|0.249
|1.297
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.452
|2.680
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|65
|0.133
|0.630
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|148
|-0.330
|0.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.503
|4.701
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-74
|+6
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|1
|62-63-64-68
|-23
|500
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|21
|69-67-69-68
|-15
|41
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-71-67-71
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|71-68-71-68
|-2
|115
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|63-67-70-73
|-7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|19
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|72-74-68-68
|-6
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.