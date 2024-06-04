Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.

Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.

At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612). That ranked ninth in the field.