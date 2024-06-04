PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Keegan Bradley enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC after a second-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Bradley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Bradley's average finish has been 40th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Bradley last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 30th with a score of 2-over.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Bradley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20233074-73-65-78+2
    6/2/20223769-75-69-77+2
    6/3/2021MC78-72+6
    7/16/20206873-73-77-78+13
    5/30/2019MC74-74+4

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Bradley has finished in the top five once.
    • Bradley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 308.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley has an average of 0.095 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bradley is averaging 4.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Bradley has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.249 this season, which ranks 53rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (302.1 yards) ranks 62nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Bradley ranks 21st on TOUR with a mark of 0.452.
    • On the greens, Bradley's -0.330 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 148th this season, while he averages 29.18 putts per round (130th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance62302.1308.7
    Greens in Regulation %3168.27%65.28%
    Putts Per Round13029.1828.7
    Par Breakers11723.70%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance7214.44%15.28%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley has played 13 tournaments this season, securing two top-five finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Bradley has accumulated 965 points, which ranks him 26th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 5.766 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • Bradley's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, as he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.749.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Bradley's best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked 13th in the field with a mark of 2.660. He finished 21st in that tournament.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Bradley recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.612). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Bradley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee530.2491.297
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.4522.680
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green650.1330.630
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting148-0.3300.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.5034.701

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-74+6--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship162-63-64-68-23500
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2169-67-69-68-1541
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-71-67-71-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship2971-68-71-68-2115
    August 24-27TOUR Championship963-67-70-73-7--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1967-70-73-69-1--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1372-74-68-68-6--
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

