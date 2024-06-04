Justin Thomas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Justin Thomas hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following an eighth-place finish in the PGA Championship his last time in competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Thomas has an average score of 4-under, with an average finish of 18th.
- In 2023, Thomas failed to make the cut (with a score of 6-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Thomas' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|6/3/2021
|42
|69-72-75-75
|+3
|7/16/2020
|18
|74-67-75-74
|+2
|5/30/2019
|MC
|71-80
|+7
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Thomas is averaging -1.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 4.754 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
- Thomas' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.256 ranks 48th on TOUR this season, and his 60.2% driving accuracy average ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thomas ranks sixth on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.697. Additionally, he ranks 81st with a Greens in Regulation mark of 65.99%.
- On the greens, Thomas has registered a -0.447 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 162nd on TOUR, while he ranks 61st with a putts-per-round average of 28.61. He has broken par 27.95% of the time (16th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|308.1
|311.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|81
|65.99%
|65.74%
|Putts Per Round
|61
|28.61
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|16
|27.95%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|13.13%
|11.11%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas has not won any of the 11 tournaments he has played this season, though he has secured two top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 11 tournaments, he had a 72.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (eight cuts made).
- With 1123 points, Thomas currently sits 14th in the FedExCup standings.
Thomas' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thomas put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking 28th in the field at 1.639.
- Thomas' best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 4.645 mark ranked in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thomas produced his best mark this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking eighth in the field with a mark of 2.951.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Thomas recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.666, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Thomas recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.406) in April 2024 at the RBC Heritage, which ranked fifth in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.256
|1.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|6
|0.697
|2.540
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|6
|0.445
|2.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.447
|-1.545
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.952
|4.754
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-81
|+14
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|70-64-62-67
|-17
|73
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|76-69
|+1
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|68-69-69-73
|-1
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|82-71
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|70-65-66-68
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|5
|69-67-65-72
|-15
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|70-67-68-67
|-16
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.