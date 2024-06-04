Justin Thomas betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Thomas has finished in the top 10 twice over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Thomas has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Justin Thomas has averaged 311.9 yards in his past five starts.

Thomas is averaging -1.545 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.