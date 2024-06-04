Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Justin Rose will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Rose's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Rose last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|7/16/2020
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|5/30/2019
|13
|75-63-71-71
|-8
Rose's recent performances
- Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rose has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 1.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
Rose's advanced stats and rankings
- Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.303. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.01%.
- On the greens, Rose's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 71st this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (24th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.1
|298.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|63.01%
|61.73%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.29
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|151
|22.09%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|20
|12.47%
|13.89%
Rose's best finishes
- While Rose hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
- In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
- Currently, Rose has 500 points, placing him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Rose's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
- Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
- Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 32nd in the field.
Rose's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.007
|1.022
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|143
|-0.303
|0.955
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|98
|0.005
|-0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.149
|-0.060
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|120
|-0.156
|1.701
Rose's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|8
|69-69-66-71
|-13
|85
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|76-68
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|76-67-61-68
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-65-68-73
|-4
|156
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|72-71-68-66
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|71-69-75-61
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|67-70-67-70
|-6
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|69-71-74-73
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|68-71-66
|-11
|155
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|64
|69-71-73-70
|-1
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|73-78
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|70-73-66-71
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-68-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|6
|70-67-64-69
|-14
|263
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|70-71-66-73
|E
|22
All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
