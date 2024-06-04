PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
31M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Justin Rose betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Justin Rose will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 32nd-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    Latest odds for Rose at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Rose's average finish has been 10th, and his average score 10-under, over his last three appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Rose last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2020, missing the cut with a score of 5-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Rose's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    7/16/2020MC73-76+5
    5/30/20191375-63-71-71-8

    Rose's recent performances

    • Rose has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • Rose has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Justin Rose has averaged 298.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rose has an average of -0.060 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Rose is averaging 1.701 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Rose .

    Rose's advanced stats and rankings

    • Rose has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.007, which ranks 101st on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, and his 66.9% driving accuracy average ranks 36th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Rose ranks 143rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.303. Additionally, he ranks 143rd with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.01%.
    • On the greens, Rose's 0.149 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 71st this season, while he averages 28.29 putts per round (24th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.1298.2
    Greens in Regulation %14363.01%61.73%
    Putts Per Round2428.2928.4
    Par Breakers15122.09%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance2012.47%13.89%

    Rose's best finishes

    • While Rose hasn't won any of the 12 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned one top-10 finish.
    • In those 12 tournaments, he made the cut on nine occasions.
    • Currently, Rose has 500 points, placing him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rose's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Rose's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he posted a 2.157 mark, which ranked him 17th in the field. He finished 32nd in that event.
    • Rose's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.900 (he finished 32nd in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Rose delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking 13th in the field with a mark of 1.593.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Rose posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 2.839, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 15th in the field.
    • Rose recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked 32nd in the field.

    Rose's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.0071.022
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green143-0.3030.955
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green980.005-0.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.149-0.060
    Average Strokes Gained: Total120-0.1561.701

    Rose's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open869-69-66-71-1385
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC76-68+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-70E--
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC74-74+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2076-67-61-68-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship2270-65-68-73-4156
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge872-71-68-66-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry4071-69-75-61-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5767-70-67-70-65
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5669-71-74-73-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1168-71-66-11155
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6469-71-73-70-14
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC72-77+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC73-78+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4470-73-66-71-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-68-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship670-67-64-69-14263
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3270-71-66-73E22

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rose as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

