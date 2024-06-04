Jason Day betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Jason Day hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 43rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- In his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Day has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 3-under.
- Day missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Day's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|6/2/2022
|31
|71-74-68-75
|E
|7/16/2020
|4
|73-66-72-73
|-4
|5/30/2019
|MC
|75-74
|+5
Day's recent performances
- Day has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
- He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
- Day has an average of 3.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 3.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Day's advanced stats and rankings
- Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.401. Additionally, he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.31%.
- On the greens, Day's 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 27.72 putts per round (sixth).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|56
|302.5
|305.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|140
|63.31%
|61.94%
|Putts Per Round
|6
|27.72
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|40
|26.61%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.27%
|12.78%
Day's best finishes
- Day has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Currently, Day sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1130 points.
Day's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Day put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.874.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|61
|0.205
|0.811
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|151
|-0.401
|-2.196
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|11
|0.414
|1.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|17
|0.552
|3.283
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.769
|3.225
Day's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|65-69-69-72
|-9
|200
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|70-74-73-73
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|67-71-72-72
|-6
|22
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-73-76-69
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-72-66
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|59
|66-70-71-68
|-9
|5
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-67-73-70
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-69-71
|-6
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
