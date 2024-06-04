PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
32M AGO

Jason Day betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jason Day hits the links June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 43rd-place finish in the PGA Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Day at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • In his last six appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Day has an average finish of 24th, and an average score of 3-under.
    • Day missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Day's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC76-72+4
    6/2/20223171-74-68-75E
    7/16/2020473-66-72-73-4
    5/30/2019MC75-74+5

    Day's recent performances

    • Day has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Day has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 5-under in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Jason Day has averaged 305.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • Day has an average of 3.283 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 3.225 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Day .

    Day's advanced stats and rankings

    • Day owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.205 (61st) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.5 yards ranks 56th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Day ranks 151st on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.401. Additionally, he ranks 140th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 63.31%.
    • On the greens, Day's 0.552 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 17th this season, while he averages 27.72 putts per round (sixth).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance56302.5305.5
    Greens in Regulation %14063.31%61.94%
    Putts Per Round627.7227.6
    Par Breakers4026.61%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.27%12.78%

    Day's best finishes

    • Day has taken part in 13 tournaments this season, earning one top-five finish and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Currently, Day sits 13th in the FedExCup standings with 1130 points.

    Day's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Day put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Texas Children's Houston Open (March 2024), ranking in the field at 1.874.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where his 2.449 mark ranked 14th in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort this season was at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 4.994 (he finished fourth in that tournament).
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 5.057, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished 18th in that tournament.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked fourth in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee610.2050.811
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green151-0.401-2.196
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green110.4141.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170.5523.283
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7693.225

    Day's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational965-69-69-72-9200
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3670-74-73-73+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3567-71-72-72-622
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC72-70+2--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-73-76-69+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-72-66-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson5966-70-71-68-95
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-67-73-70-6313
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-69-71-615

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

