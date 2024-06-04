Jake Knapp betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Jake Knapp enters play in Dublin, OH, trying for better results June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Knapp is competing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Knapp's recent performances
- Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
- He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -1.477 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
- Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.393, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.09%.
- On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|25
|308.0
|311.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|76
|66.09%
|63.58%
|Putts Per Round
|107
|28.98
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|92
|24.42%
|21.60%
|Bogey Avoidance
|90
|15.16%
|17.28%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- As of now, Knapp has compiled 911 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
- Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
- Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|123
|-0.123
|0.110
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.393
|0.020
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|115
|-0.093
|-2.059
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|62
|0.181
|0.453
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|69
|0.358
|-1.477
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.