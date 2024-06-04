Jake Knapp betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.

At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.