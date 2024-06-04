PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jake Knapp betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Jake Knapp enters play in Dublin, OH, trying for better results June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the PGA Championship.

    Latest odds for Knapp at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Knapp is competing at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday for the first time in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Knapp has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Knapp has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • He has finished with an average score of 1 those four times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 311.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of 0.453 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -1.477 in his past five tournaments.
    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    • Knapp's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 ranks 123rd on TOUR this season, and his 62% driving accuracy average ranks 83rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Knapp ranks 33rd on TOUR, posting an average of 0.393, while he ranks 76th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.09%.
    • On the greens, Knapp has registered a 0.181 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 62nd on TOUR, while he ranks 107th with a putts-per-round average of 28.98. He has broken par 24.42% of the time (92nd on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance25308.0311.5
    Greens in Regulation %7666.09%63.58%
    Putts Per Round10728.9829.3
    Par Breakers9224.42%21.60%
    Bogey Avoidance9015.16%17.28%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp has played 14 tournaments this season, and he has earned one win along with three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • As of now, Knapp has compiled 911 points, which ranks him 32nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.418 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
    • Knapp's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, as he put up a 8.709 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Knapp's best effort this season was at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where his 2.169 mark ranked 10th in the field.
    • At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Knapp recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.018), which ranked 16th in the field.
    • Knapp delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.596) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, a performance that ranked him No. 1 in the field.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee123-0.1230.110
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3930.020
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green115-0.093-2.059
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting620.1810.453
    Average Strokes Gained: Total690.358-1.477

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC71-74+1--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

