31M AGO

Eric Cole betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

    Eric Cole seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took 24th at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.

    Latest odds for Cole at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Cole finished 24th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in recent years (in 2023).
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20232475-70-70-74+1

    Cole's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-over in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cole is averaging -1.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.630 in his past five tournaments.
    Cole's advanced stats and rankings

    • Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 104th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 91st on TOUR with a mark of 0.019.
    • On the greens, Cole's 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (99th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104297.4303.2
    Greens in Regulation %17160.90%54.37%
    Putts Per Round2328.2628.9
    Par Breakers9924.21%15.48%
    Bogey Avoidance10815.62%16.67%

    Cole's best finishes

    • Cole has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
    • Cole, who has 635 points, currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cole's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.087 mark ranked 19th in the field.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
    • Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.

    Cole's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.280-1.334
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green910.019-1.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green950.0120.328
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting740.113-1.236
    Average Strokes Gained: Total118-0.135-3.630

    Cole's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open669-73-69-63-1495
    June 15-18U.S. Open3969-70-71-74+418
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2464-65-73-65-1334
    July 6-9John Deere Classic4269-67-68-71-911
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6067-69-64-79-15
    July 27-303M Open3070-66-68-70-1024
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-65-66-70-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3166-70-68-70-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship2572-68-68-69-3133
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship468-66-68-70-16--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship3571-68-71-69-9--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open371-66-67-62-18--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP265-71-66-70-8--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic366-66-61-67-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-69-65-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1366-72-64-66-1255
    January 18-21The American Express2166-64-66-72-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-74+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1468-71-67-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4970-69-70-70-58
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1073-69-65-69-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC78-71+7--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2170-73-70-74-188
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-74+2--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3373-67-71-71-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-74+4--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5273-72-81-73+1112
    April 18-21RBC Heritage3370-68-67-72-727
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6873-72-80-77+186
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-71+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-70+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

