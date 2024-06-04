Eric Cole betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.

He's made the cut in two of his last five events.

Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-over in his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.

Cole is averaging -1.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.