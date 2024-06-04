Eric Cole betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
ORLANDO, FLORIDA - MARCH 08: Eric Cole of the United States reacts after a putt on the sixth hole during the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard at Arnold Palmer Bay Hill Golf Course on March 08, 2024 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)
Eric Cole seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. He took 24th at the par-72 Atlas CC in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Cole finished 24th (with a score of 1-over) in his lone appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in recent years (in 2023).
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Cole's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|24
|75-70-70-74
|+1
Cole's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Cole has an average finish of 51st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Cole has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-over in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 303.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Cole is averaging -1.236 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Cole has an average of -3.630 in his past five tournaments.
Cole's advanced stats and rankings
- Cole has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.280 this season, which ranks 144th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (297.4 yards) ranks 104th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Cole ranks 91st on TOUR with a mark of 0.019.
- On the greens, Cole's 0.113 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 74th on TOUR this season, and his 28.26 putts-per-round average ranks 23rd. He has broken par 24.21% of the time (99th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|297.4
|303.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|171
|60.90%
|54.37%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.26
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.21%
|15.48%
|Bogey Avoidance
|108
|15.62%
|16.67%
Cole's best finishes
- Cole has played 19 tournaments this season, and he has collected one top-10 finish.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 11 times (57.9%).
- Cole, who has 635 points, currently ranks 56th in the FedExCup standings.
Cole's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Cole put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking 13th in the field at 3.194. In that event, he finished 13th.
- Cole's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 5.266 (he finished 33rd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cole's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage, where his 2.087 mark ranked 19th in the field.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Cole posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.188, which was his best so far this season. That ranked seventh in the field.
- Cole posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.751) in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which ranked 13th in the field. He finished 13th in that tournament.
Cole's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.280
|-1.334
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|91
|0.019
|-1.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|95
|0.012
|0.328
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|74
|0.113
|-1.236
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|118
|-0.135
|-3.630
Cole's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-73-69-63
|-14
|95
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|39
|69-70-71-74
|+4
|18
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|64-65-73-65
|-13
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|42
|69-67-68-71
|-9
|11
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|60
|67-69-64-79
|-1
|5
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|30
|70-66-68-70
|-10
|24
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-65-66-70
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|66-70-68-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|72-68-68-69
|-3
|133
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|4
|68-66-68-70
|-16
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|35
|71-68-71-69
|-9
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|3
|71-66-67-62
|-18
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|65-71-66-70
|-8
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|3
|66-66-61-67
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-69-65
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|66-72-64-66
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|66-64-66-72
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|68-71-67
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|49
|70-69-70-70
|-5
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|73-69-65-69
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|21
|70-73-70-74
|-1
|88
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|73-67-71-71
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|52
|73-72-81-73
|+11
|12
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|33
|70-68-67-72
|-7
|27
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|68
|73-72-80-77
|+18
|6
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Cole as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.