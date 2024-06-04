Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 64th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Grillo has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.

He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five events.

Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Grillo has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.