31M AGO

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Emiliano Grillo looks for a better result in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 48th shooting 5-over in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for Grillo at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Grillo has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 30th.
    • In 2023, Grillo finished 48th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Grillo's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20234871-73-73-76+5
    6/2/20223271-73-70-75+1
    6/3/2021MC71-78+5
    7/16/2020MC79-75+10
    5/30/2019969-68-71-71-9

    Grillo's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 64th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Grillo has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five events.
    • Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Grillo has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -5.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Grillo .

    Grillo's advanced stats and rankings

    • Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.155 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Grillo's 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (70th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance158289.5291.1
    Greens in Regulation %11764.81%55.21%
    Putts Per Round7028.6928.8
    Par Breakers15921.24%15.28%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.60%21.18%

    Grillo's best finishes

    • Grillo has played 14 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 554 points, Grillo currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.

    Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
    • Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
    • Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.

    Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee870.048-1.066
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1550.547
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green175-0.508-2.677
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting590.199-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total115-0.105-5.251

    Grillo's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1567-65-69-64-1552
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC69-71-2--
    July 20-22The Open Championship666-74-70-68-6105
    July 27-303M Open1065-68-71-66-1470
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2065-67-69-71-8168
    August 17-20BMW Championship3173-69-71-67E100
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2973-72-70-71+6--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC72-70E--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1065-71-68-71-5--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC74-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry4366-68-72-71-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii771-66-63-66-1485
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2067-69-73-72-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-69-71-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2271-68-73-63-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4470-71-74-69E16
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-67-67-73-821
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard869-70-74-71-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5469-71-69-77-29
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-83+15--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6470-71-69-75+17
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6476-74-74-72+127
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge6474-68-73-71+64

    All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.