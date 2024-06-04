Emiliano Grillo betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Emiliano Grillo looks for a better result in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday after he finished 48th shooting 5-over in this tournament in 2023.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last seven trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Grillo has an average score of 2-under, with an average finish of 30th.
- In 2023, Grillo finished 48th (with a score of 5-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Grillo's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|48
|71-73-73-76
|+5
|6/2/2022
|32
|71-73-70-75
|+1
|6/3/2021
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|7/16/2020
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|5/30/2019
|9
|69-68-71-71
|-9
Grillo's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Grillo has an average finish of 64th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Grillo has not finished within five shots of the winner or carded a better-than-average score in any of his last five appearances.
- He has carded an average score of 6-over over his last five events.
- Emiliano Grillo has averaged 291.1 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Grillo has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Grillo is averaging -5.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
Grillo's advanced stats and rankings
- Grillo's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.048 ranks 87th on TOUR this season, and his 66.2% driving accuracy average ranks 41st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Grillo has a 0.155 average that ranks 73rd on TOUR. He ranks 117th with a 64.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Grillo's 0.199 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 59th this season, while he averages 28.69 putts per round (70th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|158
|289.5
|291.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|64.81%
|55.21%
|Putts Per Round
|70
|28.69
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|159
|21.24%
|15.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.60%
|21.18%
Grillo's best finishes
- Grillo has played 14 tournaments this season, earning two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 554 points, Grillo currently ranks 61st in the FedExCup standings.
Grillo's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Grillo put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking ninth in the field at 2.493.
- Grillo's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the WM Phoenix Open, where his 5.960 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Grillo's best performance this season was at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, as he ranked 36th in the field with a mark of 0.683.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Grillo recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.869 (his best mark this season), which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
- Grillo delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (8.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him seventh in the field.
Grillo's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|87
|0.048
|-1.066
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.155
|0.547
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|175
|-0.508
|-2.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|59
|0.199
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|115
|-0.105
|-5.251
Grillo's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|15
|67-65-69-64
|-15
|52
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|66-74-70-68
|-6
|105
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|65-68-71-66
|-14
|70
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|20
|65-67-69-71
|-8
|168
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|31
|73-69-71-67
|E
|100
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|73-72-70-71
|+6
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|10
|65-71-68-71
|-5
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|66-68-72-71
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|71-66-63-66
|-14
|85
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-69-71
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|71-68-73-63
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|70-71-74-69
|E
|16
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|33
|69-67-67-73
|-8
|21
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|69-70-74-71
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|69-71-69-77
|-2
|9
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-83
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|64
|70-71-69-75
|+1
|7
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|64
|76-74-74-72
|+12
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|64
|74-68-73-71
|+6
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Grillo as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.