Davis Thompson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.

Thompson has an average of -1.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.