Davis Thompson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)
Davis Thompson placed 56th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 8-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Thompson has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 56th, posting a score of 8-over.
- Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|56
|72-75-76-73
|+8
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Thompson has an average of -1.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 3.087 in his past five tournaments.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
- Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114 this season (78th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 50th, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.361.
- On the greens, Thompson has registered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 28.26% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|303.7
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|18
|69.08%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|114
|29.02
|30.0
|Par Breakers
|11
|28.26%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.53%
|11.11%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
- In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
- As of now, Thompson has compiled 402 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.
Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
- Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.460 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
- Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.114
|2.676
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.361
|1.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|32
|0.255
|0.367
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|103
|-0.036
|-1.705
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|35
|0.693
|3.087
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|70-69-68-67
|-14
|34
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|31
|68-69-65-71
|-11
|24
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-66-69-69
|-8
|37
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|30
|70-68-69-74
|-7
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-70-70-69
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|35
|64-73-69-67
|-11
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|15
|66-68-69-67
|-18
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|53
|66-69-66-71
|-10
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.