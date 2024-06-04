PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Davis Thompson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 01: Davis Thompson of the United States plays his tee shot on the 16th hole prior to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 01, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    Davis Thompson placed 56th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 8-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .

    Latest odds for Thompson at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Thompson has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 56th, posting a score of 8-over.
    • Viktor Hovland finished with 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Thompson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20235672-75-76-73+8

    Thompson's recent performances

    • Thompson has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Thompson has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has finished with an average score of -10 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Davis Thompson has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Thompson has an average of -1.705 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thompson has an average of 3.087 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Thompson .

    Thompson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Thompson has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.114 this season (78th on TOUR). His average driving distance (303.7 yards) ranks 50th, while his 58.4% driving accuracy average ranks 125th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Thompson ranks 41st on TOUR with a mark of 0.361.
    • On the greens, Thompson has registered a -0.036 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 103rd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 114th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02, and he ranks 11th by breaking par 28.26% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance50303.7307.3
    Greens in Regulation %1869.08%73.26%
    Putts Per Round11429.0230.0
    Par Breakers1128.26%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.53%11.11%

    Thompson's best finishes

    • Thompson has taken part in 16 tournaments this season, and he has come away with one top-five finish.
    • In those 16 events, he made the cut 11 times, a success rate of 68.8%.
    • As of now, Thompson has compiled 402 points, which ranks him 82nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Thompson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.016 (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Thompson's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024, as he put up a 5.460 mark, which ranked him sixth in the field. He finished second in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Thompson's best effort this season was at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he put up a 4.846 mark, which ranked him third in the field. He finished 47th in that event.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Thompson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.309 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 57th in that event.
    • Thompson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.007) at the Myrtle Beach Classic in May 2024. That ranked second in the field.

    Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1142.676
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3611.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green320.2550.367
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting103-0.036-1.705
    Average Strokes Gained: Total350.6933.087

    Thompson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic2470-69-68-67-1434
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3168-69-65-71-1124
    July 27-303M OpenMC69-71-2--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2268-66-69-69-837
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship3070-68-69-74-7--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-70-70-69-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open3564-73-69-67-11--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship1566-68-69-67-18--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic5366-69-66-71-10--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5773-65-69-67-65
    January 18-21The American Express2167-67-66-68-2040
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-67-70-67-1154
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2470-70-64-71-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4767-71-71-69-69
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-71+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-72-68-66-637
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open4570-73-73-71-110
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1867-68-71-70-1228
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC72-68-2--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic265-68-67-68-16135
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-70-66-72-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-74+3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

