Davis Riley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Davis Riley looks to repeat his winning performance from the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.

    Latest odds for Riley at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Riley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Riley finished 54th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Riley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20235467-78-78-72+7
    6/2/20221367-71-72-75-3

    Riley's recent performances

    • Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Riley is averaging 1.405 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 3.976 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    • Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.166.
    • On the greens, Riley's 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (90th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance63302.0303.5
    Greens in Regulation %10865.10%66.36%
    Putts Per Round9028.8528.5
    Par Breakers3026.92%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance9515.24%12.04%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
    • Currently, Riley ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.

    Riley's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking sixth in the field at 3.669. In that event, he finished first.
    • Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 3.251. In that event, he finished 30th.
    • At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.4371.019
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.1660.785
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green103-0.0110.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1611.405
    Average Strokes Gained: Total145-0.4533.976

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4570-63-74-64-910
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3368-72-71-65-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open3563-73-67-73-418
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-72+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4375-68-66-67-444
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC71-73E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open2867-68-70-67-12--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3170-72-73-66+1--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-69-3--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4564-68-68-73-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

