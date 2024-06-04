Davis Riley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.

Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Riley is averaging 1.405 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.