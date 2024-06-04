Davis Riley betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Davis Riley looks to repeat his winning performance from the Charles Schwab Challenge in his most recent competition when he plays in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Riley's average finish has been 34th, and his average score 2-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Riley finished 54th (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (in 2023).
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Riley's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|54
|67-78-78-72
|+7
|6/2/2022
|13
|67-71-72-75
|-3
Riley's recent performances
- Riley has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Riley has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner twice. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 9-under.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 303.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Riley is averaging 1.405 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 3.976 Strokes Gained: Total.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
- Riley owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.437 (164th) this season, while his average driving distance of 302.0 yards ranks 63rd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Riley ranks 123rd on TOUR with a mark of -0.166.
- On the greens, Riley's 0.161 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages 28.85 putts per round (90th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|63
|302.0
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|65.10%
|66.36%
|Putts Per Round
|90
|28.85
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.92%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|95
|15.24%
|12.04%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley has played 15 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also collected .
- In those 15 events, he made the cut eight times (53.3%).
- Currently, Riley ranks 58th in the FedExCup standings with 604 points.
Riley's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Riley put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge, ranking sixth in the field at 3.669. In that event, he finished first.
- Riley's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 7.849 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Riley put up his best effort this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking sixth in the field at 3.251. In that event, he finished 30th.
- At the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, Riley delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.914). That ranked fourth in the field.
- Riley posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (17.337) in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.437
|1.019
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.166
|0.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|-0.011
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.161
|1.405
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|145
|-0.453
|3.976
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|70-63-74-64
|-9
|10
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|68-72-71-65
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|35
|63-73-67-73
|-4
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|75-68-66-67
|-4
|44
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-73
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-68-70-67
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|31
|70-72-73-66
|+1
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|64-68-68-73
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.