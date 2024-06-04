Corey Conners betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 trying for an improved score.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Conners has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 38th.
- Conners missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|6/2/2022
|13
|69-73-74-69
|-3
|6/3/2021
|53
|74-69-74-77
|+6
|7/16/2020
|22
|73-74-72-72
|+3
|5/30/2019
|65
|72-69-74-77
|+4
Conners' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Conners has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Conners has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 5.086 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
- Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.380 ranks 29th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR, posting an average of 0.997, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
- On the greens, Conners' -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 166th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (55th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|299.4
|306.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|2
|72.22%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|166
|29.62
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|55
|25.76%
|22.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.43%
|14.44%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
- In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times (100%).
- Currently, Conners has 786 points, ranking him 44th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.714. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.394.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
- Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.380
|0.830
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|2
|0.997
|5.049
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|140
|-0.207
|-1.271
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|139
|-0.291
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.879
|5.086
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|20
|67-69-70-74
|-8
|41
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|9
|67-65-65-66
|-17
|73
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|72-65-71-66
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|52
|73-71-68-76
|+4
|8
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|67-72-65-65
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|67-70-67-69
|-7
|262
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-71-66-74
|+1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|72-65-66-68
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.