30M AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    In his most recent competition at the RBC Canadian Open, Corey Conners finished the weekend at 12-under, good for a sixth-place finish. He heads into the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 trying for an improved score.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    • Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Conners has an average score of 3-over, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Conners missed the cut (with a score of 8-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Conners' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC77-75+8
    6/2/20221369-73-74-69-3
    6/3/20215374-69-74-77+6
    7/16/20202273-74-72-72+3
    5/30/20196572-69-74-77+4

    Conners' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Conners has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Conners has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 4-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Corey Conners has averaged 306.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners has an average of 0.478 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 5.086 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    • Conners' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.380 ranks 29th on TOUR this season, and his 67.4% driving accuracy average ranks 29th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Conners ranks second on TOUR, posting an average of 0.997, while he ranks second with a Greens in Regulation mark of 72.22%.
    • On the greens, Conners' -0.291 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 139th on TOUR this season, and his 29.62 putts-per-round average ranks 166th. He has broken par 25.76% of the time (55th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87299.4306.1
    Greens in Regulation %272.22%69.17%
    Putts Per Round16629.6229.3
    Par Breakers5525.76%22.78%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.43%14.44%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners has played 15 tournaments this season, and he has secured one top-10 finish.
    • In those 15 events, he made the cut 15 times (100%).
    • Currently, Conners has 786 points, ranking him 44th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Conners delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at THE PLAYERS Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.714. In that tournament, he finished 13th.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Wells Fargo Championship, ranking second in the field at 7.014. In that event, he finished 13th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Conners posted his best mark this season at the RBC Canadian Open (May 2024), ranking 25th in the field with a mark of 1.394.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (6.922, which ranked seventh in the field). In that event, he finished sixth.
    • Conners posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024. That ranked sixth in the field.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3800.830
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green20.9975.049
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140-0.207-1.271
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting139-0.2910.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8795.086

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2067-69-70-74-841
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship967-65-65-66-1773
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1972-65-71-66-642
    July 20-22The Open Championship5273-71-68-76+48
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship667-72-65-65-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship1067-70-67-69-7262
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2670-71-66-74+1--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4472-65-66-68-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

