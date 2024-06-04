PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Collin Morikawa will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 8-under at Colonial Country Club.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Morikawa's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Morikawa last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Morikawa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023W/D71-73-68-4
    6/2/2022MC71-77+4
    6/3/2021266-72-66-71-33
    7/16/20204876-70-73-77+8

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has posted three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 1.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa is averaging 8.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Morikawa .

    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    • Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.494 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.7 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.161 mark (71st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.52% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance132293.7299.3
    Greens in Regulation %11264.99%65.83%
    Putts Per Round1027.9127.5
    Par Breakers2227.52%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance2913.05%11.67%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • While Morikawa has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • With 1571 points, Morikawa currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.812.
    • Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.345, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
    • Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee170.4943.025
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green710.1610.863
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.4012.828
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting122-0.1141.737
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9438.451

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-69-69-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC74-63-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-67-67-64-40245
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1365-70-67-68-10229
    August 17-20BMW Championship2567-70-72-68-3133
    August 24-27TOUR Championship661-64-73-72-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-73-66-63-14--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge769-69-70-68-12--
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

