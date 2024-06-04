Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Collin Morikawa will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he finished fourth in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 8-under at Colonial Country Club.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Morikawa's average finish has been 25th, and his average score 13-under, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Morikawa last played at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, missing the cut with a score of 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Morikawa's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|W/D
|71-73-68
|-4
|6/2/2022
|MC
|71-77
|+4
|6/3/2021
|2
|66-72-66-71
|-33
|7/16/2020
|48
|76-70-73-77
|+8
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has posted three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- Morikawa has finished with a better-than-average score in each of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Collin Morikawa has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 1.737 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa is averaging 8.451 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
- Morikawa owns a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.494 (17th) this season, while his average driving distance of 293.7 yards ranks 132nd on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Morikawa owns a 0.161 mark (71st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Morikawa has delivered a -0.114 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 122nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 10th with a putts-per-round average of 27.91, and he ranks 22nd by breaking par 27.52% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|132
|293.7
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|112
|64.99%
|65.83%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|27.91
|27.5
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.52%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|13.05%
|11.67%
Morikawa's best finishes
- While Morikawa has not won any of the 13 tournaments he has taken part in this season, he has earned four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- With 1571 points, Morikawa currently sits sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Morikawa posted his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), ranking fifth in the field at 3.812.
- Morikawa's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 5.244. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Morikawa's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he produced a 3.672 mark, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished ninth in that tournament.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.345, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished ninth.
- Morikawa recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge (May 2024), which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished fourth in that event.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|17
|0.494
|3.025
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|71
|0.161
|0.863
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.401
|2.828
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|122
|-0.114
|1.737
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.943
|8.451
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|74-63
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-67-67-64
|-40
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|65-70-67-68
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|25
|67-70-72-68
|-3
|133
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|61-64-73-72
|-10
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-73-66-63
|-14
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.