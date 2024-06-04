Chris Kirk betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Kirk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Kirk has an average of -2.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.