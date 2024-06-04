Chris Kirk betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kirk has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 44th.
- In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Kirk's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|6/2/2022
|53
|75-68-76-75
|+6
|6/3/2021
|26
|67-74-74-73
|E
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Kirk has an average of -2.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.438 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
- Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 109th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.326 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.44, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 27.10% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|109
|296.8
|300.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|87
|65.85%
|60.07%
|Putts Per Round
|37
|28.44
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|26
|27.10%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.77%
|18.40%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk has participated in 13 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- As of now, Kirk has accumulated 1215 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
- At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
- Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|27
|0.390
|-0.156
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|46
|0.326
|0.746
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|41
|0.229
|0.371
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.536
|-2.398
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|59
|0.410
|-1.438
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.