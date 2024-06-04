PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Charles Schwab Challenge, Chris Kirk struggled, failing to make the cut at Colonial Country Club. He is aiming for a bounce-back performance in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Kirk has an average score of 1-over, with an average finish of 44th.
    • In Kirk's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 4-over.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Kirk's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC74-74+4
    6/2/20225375-68-76-75+6
    6/3/20212667-74-74-73E

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has posted one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 1-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 300.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Kirk has an average of -2.398 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging -1.438 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kirk .

    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kirk has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.390 this season, which ranks 27th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (296.8 yards) ranks 109th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kirk sports a 0.326 average that ranks 46th on TOUR. He ranks 87th with a 65.85% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk has registered a -0.536 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 169th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 37th with a putts-per-round average of 28.44, and he ranks 26th by breaking par 27.10% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance109296.8300.7
    Greens in Regulation %8765.85%60.07%
    Putts Per Round3728.4428.8
    Par Breakers2627.10%19.44%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.77%18.40%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk has participated in 13 tournaments this season, securing one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • As of now, Kirk has accumulated 1215 points, which ranks him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 4.248 (he finished 18th in that event).
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.722.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best effort this season at The Sentry (January 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 3.533.
    • At The Sentry in January 2024, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (3.601), which ranked 11th in the field.
    • Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.459) in January 2024 at The Sentry, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee270.390-0.156
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green460.3260.746
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green410.2290.371
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.536-2.398
    Average Strokes Gained: Total590.410-1.438

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

