PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
30M AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cam Davis ended the weekend at 4-over, good for a 56th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Davis at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Davis' average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Davis missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Davis' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC74-79+9
    6/2/20225371-75-78-70+6
    6/3/2021MC77-76+9

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Davis is averaging -1.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.001 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Davis .

    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    • Davis has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.285, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 89th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.115, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.27%.
    • On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance89299.1302.4
    Greens in Regulation %15862.27%58.33%
    Putts Per Round8028.7728.9
    Par Breakers11523.77%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance9915.37%15.74%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
    • Davis, who has 454 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590.
    • Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.316. He finished 56th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
    • Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee146-0.285-1.126
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green116-0.115-0.320
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.239-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting116-0.091-1.247
    Average Strokes Gained: Total161-0.731-3.001

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-79+11--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3365-70-71-63-1121
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1769-65-69-69-1648
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    July 27-303M Open1068-67-70-65-1470
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship768-67-67-66-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship666-67-69-67-11323
    August 17-20BMW Championship4073-66-72-72+364
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship368-68-65-70-17--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open767-67-67-66-17--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1267-70-69-70-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.