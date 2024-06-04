Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
In his last competition at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Cam Davis ended the weekend at 4-over, good for a 56th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday June 6-9 looking for a better finish.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Davis' average finish has been 53rd, and his average score 6-over, over his last four appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Davis missed the cut (with a score of 9-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Davis' recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|74-79
|+9
|6/2/2022
|53
|71-75-78-70
|+6
|6/3/2021
|MC
|77-76
|+9
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Davis is averaging -1.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Davis is averaging -3.001 Strokes Gained: Total.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
- Davis has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.285, which ranks 146th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (299.1 yards) ranks 89th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 66th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Davis ranks 116th on TOUR, posting an average of -0.115, while he ranks 158th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 62.27%.
- On the greens, Davis has delivered a -0.091 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 116th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 80th with a putts-per-round average of 28.77, and he ranks 115th by breaking par 23.77% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|89
|299.1
|302.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|158
|62.27%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|80
|28.77
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|115
|23.77%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|15.37%
|15.74%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis has participated in 13 tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
- In those 13 tournaments, he made the cut on 10 occasions.
- Davis, who has 454 points, currently sits 74th in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Davis' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.590.
- Davis produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, ranking No. 1 in the field at 5.326. In that tournament, he finished 20th.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Davis' best performance this season was in May 2024 at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 3.316. He finished 56th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (7.056, which ranked fourth in the field). In that tournament, he finished 30th.
- Davis delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (6.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked 21st in the field.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|146
|-0.285
|-1.126
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|116
|-0.115
|-0.320
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.239
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|116
|-0.091
|-1.247
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|161
|-0.731
|-3.001
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-79
|+11
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|33
|65-70-71-63
|-11
|21
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|17
|69-65-69-69
|-16
|48
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|10
|68-67-70-65
|-14
|70
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|68-67-67-66
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|6
|66-67-69-67
|-11
|323
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|40
|73-66-72-72
|+3
|64
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|3
|68-68-65-70
|-17
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|7
|67-67-67-66
|-17
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|12
|67-70-69-70
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.