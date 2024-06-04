Cam Davis betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Davis has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five tournaments, Davis has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Cam Davis has averaged 302.4 yards in his past five starts.

Davis is averaging -1.247 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.