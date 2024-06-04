Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, An has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 17th.
- An last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 1-over.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
An's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|24
|72-71-74-72
|+1
|6/3/2021
|MC
|79-75
|+10
|7/16/2020
|MC
|71-82
|+9
|5/30/2019
|17
|72-72-70-68
|-6
An's recent performances
- An has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 3.975 in his past five tournaments.
An's advanced stats and rankings
- An has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.476, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranks third, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An has a 0.259 mark (57th on TOUR).
- On the greens, An's 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 26.91% of the time (32nd).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|314.1
|322.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|70.26%
|70.00%
|Putts Per Round
|84
|28.82
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|32
|26.91%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|49
|13.62%
|12.78%
An's best finishes
- An has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
- As of now, An has collected 1540 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
An's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
- An put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 11th in the field at 3.716. In that event, he finished fourth.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that tournament.
- At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.476
|1.845
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|57
|0.259
|2.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.029
|-0.841
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|84
|0.063
|0.967
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|24
|0.827
|3.975
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|68-69
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|51
|67-70-71-68
|-8
|7
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|61-70-69-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|73-70-69-72
|E
|36
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|63-67-65-67
|-18
|245
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|67-68-68-72
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|43
|70-67-72-76
|+5
|52
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
