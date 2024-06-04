Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

An has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

Over his last five events, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.

Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.