Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    After he finished 24th in this tournament in 2023, Byeong Hun An has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.

    Latest odds for An at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last six trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, An has an average score of 8-under, with an average finish of 17th.
    • An last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 24th with a score of 1-over.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    An's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20232472-71-74-72+1
    6/3/2021MC79-75+10
    7/16/2020MC71-82+9
    5/30/20191772-72-70-68-6

    An's recent performances

    • An has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, An has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Byeong Hun An has averaged 322.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging 0.967 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, An has an average of 3.975 in his past five tournaments.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    • An has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.476, which ranks 19th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (314.1 yards) ranks third, and his 61.3% driving accuracy average ranks 91st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, An has a 0.259 mark (57th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, An's 0.063 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 84th on TOUR this season, and his 28.82 putts-per-round average ranks 84th. He has broken par 26.91% of the time (32nd).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3314.1322.2
    Greens in Regulation %970.26%70.00%
    Putts Per Round8428.8228.8
    Par Breakers3226.91%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance4913.62%12.78%

    An's best finishes

    • An has taken part in 14 tournaments this season, and he has come away with four top-five finishes and five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he made the cut on 12 occasions.
    • As of now, An has collected 1540 points, which ranks him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    An's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, An's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 4.516.
    • An put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, ranking 11th in the field at 3.716. In that event, he finished fourth.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, An's best performance this season was in January 2024 at The Sentry, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.038. He finished fourth in that tournament.
    • At the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, An recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season -- 7.988, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
    • An posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (11.926) in May 2024 at the Wells Fargo Championship. That ranked third in the field.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4761.845
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green570.2592.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.029-0.841
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting840.0630.967
    Average Strokes Gained: Total240.8273.975

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC68-69-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-69-2--
    July 6-9John Deere Classic5167-70-71-68-87
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open361-70-69-70-10145
    July 20-22The Open Championship2373-70-69-72E36
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship263-67-65-67-18245
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3767-68-68-72-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship4370-67-72-76+552
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

