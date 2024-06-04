Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Brian Harman enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Harman has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
- When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|6/2/2022
|18
|73-70-71-72
|-2
|7/16/2020
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|5/30/2019
|27
|71-69-71-73
|-4
Harman's recent performances
- Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 0.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Harman is averaging 2.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Harman's advanced stats and rankings
- Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 157th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman has a 0.315 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|157
|290.2
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|101
|65.25%
|62.65%
|Putts Per Round
|15
|28.08
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|132
|22.98%
|20.06%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.75%
|13.27%
Harman's best finishes
- Harman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
- In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- With 1077 points, Harman currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.
Harman's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678.
- Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009 (he finished second in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.389 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675), which ranked third in the field.
- Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Harman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.076
|-0.983
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|49
|0.315
|2.521
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.134
|0.469
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|24
|0.475
|0.695
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|21
|0.848
|2.701
Harman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|65-73-72-75
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|2
|66-66-64-64
|-20
|245
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|9
|68-68-66-68
|-18
|70
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|67-65-67-74
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|1
|67-65-69-70
|-13
|600
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|71-68-67-68
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|5
|65-68-67-69
|-11
|420
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|23
|68-70-70-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|44
|71-66-68-66
|-11
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-69-71-70
|-11
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|67-66-70-64
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|69-68-65-67
|-11
|44
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|72-70-70
|-4
|10
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|71-69-69-72
|-3
|5
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-70-71-74
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-68-77-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|2
|72-65-64-68
|-19
|358
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|71-73-72-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|81-72
|+9
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|70-69-70-64
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|74-71-76-70
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|72-68-68-67
|-9
|50
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|66-69-72-72
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.