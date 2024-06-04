PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
27M AGO

Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Brian Harman betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Brian Harman enters play June 6-9 in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday at Atlas CC following a 24th-place finish in the Charles Schwab Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Harman at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last five trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Harman has an average score of 3-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In Harman's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he failed to make the cut after posting a score of 7-over.
    • When Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.322 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in the field), 0.516 SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Harman's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC77-74+7
    6/2/20221873-70-71-72-2
    7/16/2020MC74-75+5
    5/30/20192771-69-71-73-4

    Harman's recent performances

    • Harman has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Harman has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Off the tee, Brian Harman has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 0.695 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Harman is averaging 2.701 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Harman .

    Harman's advanced stats and rankings

    • Harman has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.076, which ranks 114th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (290.2 yards) ranks 157th, and his 65.3% driving accuracy average ranks 52nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Harman has a 0.315 average that ranks 49th on TOUR. He ranks 101st with a 65.25% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Harman has delivered a 0.475 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 24th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 15th with a putts-per-round average of 28.08, and he ranks 132nd by breaking par 22.98% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance157290.2292.5
    Greens in Regulation %10165.25%62.65%
    Putts Per Round1528.0828.5
    Par Breakers13222.98%20.06%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.75%13.27%

    Harman's best finishes

    • Harman has participated in 14 tournaments this season, collecting two top-five finishes.
    • In those 14 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • With 1077 points, Harman currently sits 18th in the FedExCup standings.

    Harman's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Harman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 2.678.
    • Harman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 9.009 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Harman's best performance this season was at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he put up a 2.389 mark, which ranked him 12th in the field. He finished 12th in that tournament.
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (7.675), which ranked third in the field.
    • Harman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (16.126) at THE PLAYERS Championship (March 2024), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Harman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee114-0.076-0.983
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green490.3152.521
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1340.469
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting240.4750.695
    Average Strokes Gained: Total210.8482.701

    Harman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4365-73-72-75+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship266-66-64-64-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic968-68-66-68-1870
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1267-65-67-74-756
    July 20-22The Open Championship167-65-69-70-13600
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3171-68-67-68-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship565-68-67-69-11420
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2368-70-70-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic4471-66-68-66-11--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge867-69-71-70-11--
    January 4-7The Sentry567-66-70-64-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1869-68-65-67-1144
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5472-70-70-410
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6071-69-69-72-35
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-70-71-74E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-68-77-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship272-65-64-68-19358
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2571-73-72-68-430
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC81-72+9--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1270-69-70-64-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4774-71-76-70+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship2672-68-68-67-950
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2466-69-72-72-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for Harman as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of UseAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.