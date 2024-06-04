Brendon Todd betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Brendon Todd will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he took 50th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 3-over at Colonial Country Club.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Todd has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 38th.
- Todd missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Todd's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|W/D
|79
|+7
|6/3/2021
|53
|72-72-74-76
|+6
|7/16/2020
|22
|75-72-68-76
|+3
Todd's recent performances
- Todd has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Total.
Todd's advanced stats and rankings
- Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.486 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd sports a -0.146 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Todd's 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 18th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|180
|277.7
|277.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|62.31%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.14
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|163
|20.70%
|19.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|71
|14.38%
|17.22%
Todd's best finishes
- Todd has played 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- With 544 points, Todd currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.
Todd's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.497 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
- Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
- Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.
Todd's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|168
|-0.486
|-1.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|119
|-0.146
|-0.569
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|37
|0.241
|0.619
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|43
|0.300
|-1.096
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.091
|-2.808
Todd's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|34
|68-69-73-72
|-6
|21
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|56
|68-68-72-72
|-8
|5
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|2
|66-65-66-68
|-19
|245
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|49
|74-70-69-74
|+3
|10
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|67-63-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|43
|67-70-67-72
|-4
|44
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|41
|71-72-71-70
|+4
|58
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|6
|69-71-68-66
|-14
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|20
|65-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|68-66-68-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|67-64-73-70
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|66-69-68-68
|-9
|21
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-73-70
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|70-68-69-68
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|31
|68-71-69-72
|-4
|38
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|74-67-72-70
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|67-69-70-76
|-2
|18
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|5
|66-72-70-71
|-9
|105
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|58
|69-70-68-76
|-1
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|72-71-75-76
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|78
|70-70-74-79
|+9
|5
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|50
|68-70-71-74
|+3
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.