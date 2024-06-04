Brendon Todd betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.497 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 50th in that event.

Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).