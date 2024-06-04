PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brendon Todd betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Brendon Todd will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his most recent tournament he took 50th in the Charles Schwab Challenge, shooting 3-over at Colonial Country Club.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last three trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Todd has an average score of 5-over, with an average finish of 38th.
    • Todd missed the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Todd's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023W/D79+7
    6/3/20215372-72-74-76+6
    7/16/20202275-72-68-76+3

    Todd's recent performances

    • Todd has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Todd has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-over in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Brendon Todd has averaged 277.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -1.096 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Todd is averaging -2.808 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Todd's advanced stats and rankings

    • Todd's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.486 ranks 168th on TOUR this season, and his 68.5% driving accuracy average ranks 20th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Todd sports a -0.146 average that ranks 119th on TOUR. He ranks 156th with a 62.31% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Todd's 0.300 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 43rd this season, and his 28.14 putts-per-round average ranks 18th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance180277.7277.6
    Greens in Regulation %15662.31%58.33%
    Putts Per Round1828.1428.4
    Par Breakers16320.70%19.17%
    Bogey Avoidance7114.38%17.22%

    Todd's best finishes

    • Todd has played 14 tournaments this season, collecting one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut 12 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • With 544 points, Todd currently ranks 62nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Todd's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season Todd's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2024, as he put up a 1.497 mark, which ranked him 23rd in the field. He finished 50th in that event.
    • Todd's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he posted a 4.737 mark, which ranked him 13th in the field. He finished fifth in that tournament.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Todd's best performance this season was at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.758 (he finished fifth in that tournament).
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Todd delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.848, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him third in the field (he finished 22nd in that tournament).
    • Todd recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open. That ranked fifth in the field.

    Todd's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee168-0.486-1.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green119-0.146-0.569
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green370.2410.619
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.300-1.096
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.091-2.808

    Todd's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open3468-69-73-72-621
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC65-73-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic5668-68-72-72-85
    July 6-9John Deere Classic266-65-66-68-19245
    July 20-22The Open Championship4974-70-69-74+310
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship767-63-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship4367-70-67-72-444
    August 17-20BMW Championship4171-72-71-70+458
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship669-71-68-66-14--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship2065-66-70-68-15--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2868-66-68-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry3367-64-73-70-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3066-69-68-68-921
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-73-70-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2270-68-69-68-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3168-71-69-72-438
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard674-67-72-70-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3367-69-70-76-218
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open566-72-70-71-9105
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5869-70-68-76-18
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6072-71-75-76+108
    May 16-19PGA Championship7870-70-74-79+95
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5068-70-71-74+37

    All stats in this article are accurate for Todd as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

