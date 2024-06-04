Brandt Snedeker betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA - MAY 09: Brandt Snedeker of the United States plays his shot from the 11th tee during the first round of the Myrtle Beach Classic at Dunes Golf & Beach Club on May 09, 2024 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
After he finished 41st in this tournament in 2023, Brandt Snedeker has a different result in mind as he enters play in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in Dublin, OH, June 6-9.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Snedeker's average finish has been 51st, and his average score 6-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Snedeker last participated in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, finishing 41st with a score of 4-over.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Snedeker's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|41
|73-72-73-74
|+4
|6/2/2022
|60
|72-74-72-77
|+7
Snedeker's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Snedeker has an average finish of 60th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five tournaments.
- Snedeker has an average finishing position of 60th in his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Brandt Snedeker has averaged 284.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Snedeker is averaging 0.751 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Snedeker has an average of -2.017 in his past five tournaments.
Snedeker's advanced stats and rankings
- Snedeker has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.491 this season, which ranks 170th on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.3 yards) ranks 177th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Snedeker sports a -0.992 average that ranks 181st on TOUR. He ranks 168th with a 61.11% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Snedeker's -0.171 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 128th this season, while he averages 29.59 putts per round (164th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|177
|282.3
|284.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|168
|61.11%
|60.71%
|Putts Per Round
|164
|29.59
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|165
|20.66%
|17.86%
|Bogey Avoidance
|179
|20.83%
|17.06%
Snedeker's best finishes
- Snedeker has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, and he is yet to finish in the top 10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on four occasions.
- As of now, Snedeker has compiled 16 points, which ranks him 200th in the FedExCup standings.
Snedeker's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship in March 2024, as he posted a 0.535 mark, which ranked him in the field. He missed the cut in that event.
- Snedeker's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he ranked 30th in the field with a mark of 1.245 (he finished 48th in that event).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Snedeker's best effort this season was at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where his 1.396 mark ranked 16th in the field.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Snedeker delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.338, which ranked in the field). In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- Snedeker posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (1.433) in May 2024 at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson. That ranked 48th in the field.
Snedeker's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|170
|-0.491
|-1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|181
|-0.992
|-1.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|149
|-0.269
|0.063
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.171
|0.751
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|178
|-1.923
|-2.017
Snedeker's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|79-76
|+11
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|53
|64-68-72-74
|-6
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|70-67-70-69
|-4
|10
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|65
|68-68-74-74
|-4
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|70-69-66-71
|-8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|W/D
|66-70
|-8
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|75-65-70
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|78
|70-70-78-76
|+6
|2
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|74-77
|+9
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|74-74
|+6
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|72-69
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|76-69-75-71
|+3
|3
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|48
|69-66-73-64
|-12
|9
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|75-68
|+3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Snedeker as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data.