Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
1 Min Read
Billy Horschel will compete in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 24th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Horschel has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 2-under.
- In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).
Horschel's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|84-72
|+12
|6/2/2022
|1
|70-68-65-72
|-13
|6/3/2021
|67
|76-70-82-73
|+13
|7/16/2020
|13
|76-71-70-72
|+1
|5/30/2019
|9
|71-70-70-68
|-9
Horschel's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Horschel is averaging 2.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Horschel is averaging 1.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
- Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.255, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.047, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
- On the greens, Horschel's 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 25.66% of the time (58th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|298.3
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|55
|66.67%
|59.26%
|Putts Per Round
|47
|28.50
|27.3
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.66%
|22.84%
|Bogey Avoidance
|21
|12.57%
|12.96%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel has participated in 14 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
- With 796 points, Horschel currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Horschel put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.650.
- Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that event, he finished seventh.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803). That ranked ninth in the field.
- Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|50
|0.255
|0.386
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|102
|-0.047
|-1.814
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.165
|0.712
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|6
|0.671
|2.580
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|11
|1.045
|1.864
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|73-67-71-74
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|69-69-69-73
|E
|4
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|13
|66-67-68-70
|-13
|53
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|4
|67-62-63-72
|-16
|135
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.