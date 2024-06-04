PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Billy Horschel will compete in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a 24th-place finish at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Horschel has entered the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday seven times recently, with one win, an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 2-under.
    • In Horschel's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he missed the cut after posting a score of 12-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland also posted numbers of 317.1 in average driving distance (16th in field), % in terms of greens in regulation (), and 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Horschel's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC84-72+12
    6/2/2022170-68-65-72-13
    6/3/20216776-70-82-73+13
    7/16/20201376-71-70-72+1
    5/30/2019971-70-70-68-9

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Horschel has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Horschel has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Billy Horschel has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Horschel is averaging 2.580 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Horschel is averaging 1.864 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    • Horschel has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.255, which ranks 50th on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.3 yards) ranks 95th, and his 63.6% driving accuracy average ranks 65th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Horschel ranks 102nd on TOUR, putting up an average of -0.047, while he ranks 55th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 66.67%.
    • On the greens, Horschel's 0.671 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him sixth on TOUR this season, and his 28.50 putts-per-round average ranks 47th. He has broken par 25.66% of the time (58th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance95298.3301.8
    Greens in Regulation %5566.67%59.26%
    Putts Per Round4728.5027.3
    Par Breakers5825.66%22.84%
    Bogey Avoidance2112.57%12.96%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel has participated in 14 tournaments this season, winning one of them. He has also come away with four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 14 events, he made the cut nine times (64.3%).
    • With 796 points, Horschel currently sits 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Horschel put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2024), ranking eighth in the field at 2.650.
    • Horschel's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked 21st in the field with a mark of 3.092.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Horschel delivered his best performance this season at the Texas Children's Houston Open, ranking eighth in the field at 3.533. In that event, he finished seventh.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2024, Horschel delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (4.803). That ranked ninth in the field.
    • Horschel posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (10.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked seventh in the field. He finished seventh in that event.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee500.2550.386
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green102-0.047-1.814
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1650.712
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting60.6712.580
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111.0451.864

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4373-67-71-74+512
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC72-71+3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6569-69-69-73E4
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    July 27-303M Open1366-67-68-70-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship467-62-63-72-16135
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-72E--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

