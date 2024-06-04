Ben Griffin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Ben Griffin will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a second-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Griffin has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
- With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Griffin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|72-76
|+4
Griffin's recent performances
- Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
- Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 15-under.
- Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin has an average of 3.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Griffin is averaging 5.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Griffin's advanced stats and rankings
- Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 this season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 127th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.076 mark (86th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|127
|294.4
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|107
|65.11%
|68.75%
|Putts Per Round
|20
|28.16
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|85
|24.66%
|23.96%
|Bogey Avoidance
|11
|11.89%
|7.99%
Griffin's best finishes
- Griffin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
- Griffin, who has 643 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.
Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047. He finished second in that tournament.
- Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129. He finished 36th in that tournament.
- At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.186). That ranked 14th in the field.
- Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.
Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|124
|-0.137
|0.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.076
|1.655
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|34
|0.244
|-0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.553
|3.194
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.737
|5.036
Griffin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|73-66
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|33
|70-67-69-70
|-12
|20
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|69-67-69-70
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|20
|68-69-67-68
|-12
|39
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|130
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|2
|67-63-66-74
|-26
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|70-73-70-74
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|68-70-67-66
|-17
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|37
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|67-67-69-61
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-62-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|9
|66-68-64-66
|-24
|78
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|74-67-72
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|72-67-68-69
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-66-75
|-2
|23
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|55
|71-68-71-70
|-8
|4
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|71-68-70-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|72-68-69-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|39
|69-74-74-69
|-2
|15
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|72-68-68-67
|-13
|30
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|69-64-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|16
|67-68-69-68
|-12
|29
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|W/D
|73-65
|+2
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|2
|70-65-65-65
|-15
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.