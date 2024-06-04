PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Ben Griffin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Ben Griffin will appear in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday from June 6-9 after a second-place finish at the RBC Canadian Open.

    Latest odds for Griffin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Griffin has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once in recent years (in 2023), posting a score of 4-over and missing the cut.
    • With numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third), Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023.
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Griffin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC72-76+4

    Griffin's recent performances

    • Griffin has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five events.
    • Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 15-under.
    • Off the tee, Ben Griffin has averaged 296.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin has an average of 3.194 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Griffin is averaging 5.036 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Griffin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Griffin has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.137 this season (124th on TOUR). His average driving distance (294.4 yards) ranks 127th, while his 55.4% driving accuracy average ranks 146th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Griffin has a 0.076 mark (86th on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Griffin has delivered a 0.553 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which ranks him 16th on TOUR. In addition, he ranks 20th with a putts-per-round average of 28.16, and he ranks 85th by breaking par 24.66% of the time.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance127294.4296.0
    Greens in Regulation %10765.11%68.75%
    Putts Per Round2028.1628.3
    Par Breakers8524.66%23.96%
    Bogey Avoidance1111.89%7.99%

    Griffin's best finishes

    • Griffin hasn't won any of the 19 tournaments he has played this season, though he has come away with one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 68.4%.
    • Griffin, who has 643 points, currently ranks 54th in the FedExCup standings.

    Griffin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 29th in the field with a mark of 1.047. He finished second in that tournament.
    • Griffin's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.006 (he finished second in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Griffin's best effort this season was in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.129. He finished 36th in that tournament.
    • At the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, Griffin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.186). That ranked 14th in the field.
    • Griffin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (14.875) at the RBC Canadian Open in May 2024, a performance that ranked him second in the field.

    Griffin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee124-0.1370.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.0761.655
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green340.244-0.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.5533.194
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7375.036

    Griffin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC73-66-1--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic3370-67-69-70-1220
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open2569-67-69-70-529
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-71+4--
    July 27-303M Open2068-69-67-68-1239
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-73+3--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2469-66-68-70-7130
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship267-63-66-74-26--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC73-70+1--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6470-73-70-74+7--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2368-70-67-66-17--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship3771-63-69-69-12--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic867-67-69-61-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-62-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American Express966-68-64-66-2478
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-71-1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5874-67-72-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2872-67-68-69-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-66-75-223
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open5571-68-71-70-84
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-71E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1771-68-70-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3672-68-69-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3969-74-74-69-215
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1472-68-68-67-1330
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1369-64-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1667-68-69-68-1229
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipW/D73-65+2--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-72+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open270-65-65-65-15300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Griffin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

