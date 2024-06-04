Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Eckroat has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.

Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

Eckroat has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.