Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Austin Eckroat finished 30th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Eckroat has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 30th, posting a score of 2-over.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).
Eckroat's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|30
|69-72-72-77
|+2
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Eckroat has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.264 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
- Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, while his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.406. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
- On the greens, Eckroat's 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|297.1
|299.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|113
|64.98%
|59.03%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.54
|27.9
|Par Breakers
|21
|27.54%
|18.40%
|Bogey Avoidance
|88
|15.10%
|14.58%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, earning one win .
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- Eckroat, who has 880 points, currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
- Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652). That ranked eighth in the field.
- Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.320
|1.524
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|30
|0.406
|-0.437
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.122
|-2.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|93
|0.009
|1.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|43
|0.589
|0.264
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|71-68-73-65
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|24
|67-65-68-67
|-13
|34
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|74-70
|E
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|65
|71-67-72-70
|E
|4
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|74-70
|+2
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|68
|73-74-71-70
|+8
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|23
|69-69-65-68
|-17
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|8
|65-68-66-65
|-18
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
