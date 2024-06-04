PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Austin Eckroat finished 30th in the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023, shooting a 2-over on the par-72 course. His sights are set higher June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at Atlas CC .

    Latest odds for Eckroat at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Eckroat has played the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday once of late, in 2023. He finished 30th, posting a score of 2-over.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • In addition, Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), and he averaged 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Eckroat's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/20233069-72-72-77+2

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Eckroat has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-under.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 299.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Eckroat has an average of 1.368 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of 0.264 in his past five tournaments.
    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    • Eckroat has posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.320 this season (37th on TOUR). His average driving distance (297.1 yards) ranks 105th, while his 70.3% driving accuracy average ranks 12th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Eckroat ranks 30th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.406. Additionally, he ranks 113th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 64.98%.
    • On the greens, Eckroat's 0.009 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 93rd this season, and his 28.54 putts-per-round average ranks 52nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance105297.1299.6
    Greens in Regulation %11364.98%59.03%
    Putts Per Round5228.5427.9
    Par Breakers2127.54%18.40%
    Bogey Avoidance8815.10%14.58%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat has taken part in 15 tournaments this season, earning one win .
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 80% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • Eckroat, who has 880 points, currently sits 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage in April 2024, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 3.983.
    • Eckroat's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 5.835.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Eckroat posted his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking fifth in the field with a mark of 4.230.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Eckroat delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.652). That ranked eighth in the field.
    • Eckroat posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (12.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3201.524
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green300.406-0.437
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.122-2.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting930.0091.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Total430.5890.264

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open1071-68-73-65-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2467-65-68-67-1334
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-70E--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open6571-67-72-70E4
    July 27-303M OpenMC74-70+2--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC71-69-2--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP6873-74-71-70+8--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship2369-69-65-68-17--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic865-68-66-65-18--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

