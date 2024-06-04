PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
29M AGO

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Andrew Putnam betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    When he hits the links June 6-9, Andrew Putnam will try to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished fifth at Atlas CC.

    Latest odds for Putnam at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Putnam has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).

    Putnam's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023571-72-71-70-4
    6/2/2022MC72-79+7
    7/16/2020MC76-80+12
    5/30/20191768-70-74-70-6

    Putnam's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Putnam is averaging 1.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Putnam .

    Putnam's advanced stats and rankings

    • Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranks 178th, while his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.155. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.16%.
    • On the greens, Putnam's 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance178282.0285.2
    Greens in Regulation %4767.16%62.96%
    Putts Per Round6228.6228.1
    Par Breakers10624.07%20.99%
    Bogey Avoidance1011.60%13.27%

    Putnam's best finishes

    • Putnam has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
    • With 525 points, Putnam currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.

    Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
    • Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.279 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
    • At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
    • Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.

    Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee158-0.382-1.250
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green730.1550.887
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1900.368
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting310.3531.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Total740.3161.442

    Putnam's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 15-18U.S. Open4368-71-73-73+512
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4567-68-69-67-910
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-68-69-70-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship5573-72-73-71+56
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship2767-71-68-67-729
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2468-67-70-68-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship1070-70-66-67-7262
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC77-68+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship568-69-67-62-22--
    January 4-7The Sentry4074-71-67-64-1620
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1068-65-70-64-1370
    January 18-21The American Express4766-68-69-69-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-68-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-70-71-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-71-72-70-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5369-74-72-70-312
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-70-71-70-547
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1870-69-69-67-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2970-71-72-73+245
    May 16-19PGA Championship5368-72-72-67-510
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-71+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

