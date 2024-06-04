Andrew Putnam betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
When he hits the links June 6-9, Andrew Putnam will try to build upon his last performance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In 2023, he shot 4-under and finished fifth at Atlas CC.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Over his last four trips to the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Putnam has an average score of 5-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In Putnam's most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, in 2023, he finished fifth after posting a score of 4-under.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- En route to his victory last year, Hovland posted an average driving distance of 317.1 (16th in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 25.25 putts per round (second).
Putnam's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|5
|71-72-71-70
|-4
|6/2/2022
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|7/16/2020
|MC
|76-80
|+12
|5/30/2019
|17
|68-70-74-70
|-6
Putnam's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.
- Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Putnam is averaging 1.442 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Putnam's advanced stats and rankings
- Putnam has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.382 this season (158th on TOUR). His average driving distance (282.0 yards) ranks 178th, while his 66.6% driving accuracy average ranks 37th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Putnam ranks 73rd on TOUR with a round-by-round average of 0.155. Additionally, he ranks 47th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 67.16%.
- On the greens, Putnam's 0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 31st this season, and his 28.62 putts-per-round average ranks 62nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|178
|282.0
|285.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|47
|67.16%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.62
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|106
|24.07%
|20.99%
|Bogey Avoidance
|10
|11.60%
|13.27%
Putnam's best finishes
- Putnam has not won any of the 15 tournaments he has taken part in this season, though he has secured two top-10 finishes.
- In those 15 tournaments, he made the cut on 11 occasions.
- With 525 points, Putnam currently sits 67th in the FedExCup standings.
Putnam's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Putnam delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking 27th in the field at 1.453.
- Putnam's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season came at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he produced a 5.279 mark, which ranked him eighth in the field. He finished 14th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Putnam's best effort this season was at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.616 (he finished eighth in that tournament).
- At the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, Putnam recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (6.301), which ranked seventh in the field.
- Putnam posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (7.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii in January 2024, a performance that ranked him 10th in the field.
Putnam's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|158
|-0.382
|-1.250
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|73
|0.155
|0.887
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.190
|0.368
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|31
|0.353
|1.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|74
|0.316
|1.442
Putnam's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|43
|68-71-73-73
|+5
|12
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|67-68-69-67
|-9
|10
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-68-69-70
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|73-72-73-71
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|27
|67-71-68-67
|-7
|29
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|70-70-66-67
|-7
|262
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|77-68
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|5
|68-69-67-62
|-22
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|40
|74-71-67-64
|-16
|20
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|68-65-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|66-68-69-69
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-68
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-70-71-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|53
|69-74-72-70
|-3
|12
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-70-71-70
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|70-69-69-67
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|70-71-72-73
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|53
|68-72-72-67
|-5
|10
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Putnam as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.