Andrew Putnam betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has finished in the top 20 twice.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Putnam has carded a score that's better than average in three of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five events.

Off the tee, Andrew Putnam has averaged 285.2 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Putnam is averaging 1.436 Strokes Gained: Putting.