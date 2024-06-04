Adam Svensson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Adam Svensson will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his last tournament he finished 51st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 1-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Svensson's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- In 2023, Svensson failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.
Svensson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|6/2/2022
|45
|72-71-76-72
|+3
Svensson's recent performances
- In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
- Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
- Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging -2.483 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Svensson is averaging 0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Svensson's advanced stats and rankings
- Svensson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 98th, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.371 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Svensson's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|98
|298.1
|300.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|104
|65.20%
|65.00%
|Putts Per Round
|135
|29.23
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|179
|18.91%
|17.78%
|Bogey Avoidance
|66
|14.23%
|15.56%
Svensson's best finishes
- Svensson has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
- In those 17 tournaments, he had a 70.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
- As of now, Svensson has compiled 314 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425. He finished 51st in that event.
- Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
- At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
- Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).
Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|92
|0.025
|1.272
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|40
|0.371
|1.519
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.021
|0.028
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|171
|-0.601
|-2.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.227
|0.336
Svensson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|60
|71-70-77-74
|+12
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-69
|E
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|71-67-71-68
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|69-66-67-69
|-13
|39
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|37
|66-69-73-67
|-9
|17
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|63-67-70-68
|-12
|80
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|37
|66-69-70-70
|-5
|66
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|70-69-66-69
|-6
|200
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|16
|67-69-66-74
|-12
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|18
|70-65-65-69
|-15
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|41
|73-75-70-65
|+3
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|45
|71-67-69-67
|-14
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|5
|68-66-67-62
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|70-68-68-68
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|71-67-64-69
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|75-74
|+5
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-73-68
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|67-72-67-70
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|79-80
|+15
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|49
|66-72-69-77
|E
|8
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|66-73-68-73
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|51
|69-75-77-67
|E
|7
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|72-66-70-72
|-4
|16
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|72-70-73-76
|+7
|14
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|70-69-70-69
|-6
|15
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-71-68-70
|-1
|32
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|51
|72-68-69-70
|-1
|7
All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.