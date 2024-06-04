PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
28M AGO

Adam Svensson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Adam Svensson betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

    Adam Svensson will appear June 6-9 in Dublin, OH, at the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday. In his last tournament he finished 51st in the RBC Canadian Open, shooting 1-under at Hamilton Golf & Country Club.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Svensson's average finish has been 45th, and his average score 3-over, over his last two appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • In 2023, Svensson failed to make the cut (with a score of 7-over) in his most recent appearance at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Viktor Hovland won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland averaged 317.1 yards off the tee (16th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 25.25 putts per round (second) in that victory a year ago.

    Svensson's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC77-74+7
    6/2/20224572-71-76-72+3

    Svensson's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Svensson has an average finish of 42nd.
    • Svensson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 1-under.
    • Off the tee, Adam Svensson has averaged 300.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging -2.483 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Svensson is averaging 0.336 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Svensson .

    Svensson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Svensson has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.025, which ranks 92nd on TOUR this season. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (298.1 yards) ranks 98th, and his 61.8% driving accuracy average ranks 87th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Svensson owns a 0.371 average that ranks 40th on TOUR. He ranks 104th with a 65.20% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Svensson's -0.601 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 171st this season, and his 29.23 putts-per-round average ranks 135th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance98298.1300.9
    Greens in Regulation %10465.20%65.00%
    Putts Per Round13529.2329.6
    Par Breakers17918.91%17.78%
    Bogey Avoidance6614.23%15.56%

    Svensson's best finishes

    • Svensson has taken part in 17 tournaments this season, securing one top-10 finish.
    • In those 17 tournaments, he had a 70.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (12 cuts made).
    • As of now, Svensson has compiled 314 points, which ranks him 94th in the FedExCup standings.

    Svensson's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Svensson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in May 2024 at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 11th in the field with a mark of 3.425. He finished 51st in that event.
    • Svensson produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Valero Texas Open (April 2024), ranking 11th in the field with a mark of 4.949.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Svensson delivered his best performance this season at The Genesis Invitational (February 2024), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 2.412.
    • At the RBC Heritage in April 2024, Svensson delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.986 (his best mark this season), which ranked 20th in the field. He finished 44th in that tournament.
    • Svensson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (4.337) at the Charles Schwab Challenge, which was held in May 2024. That performance ranked 24th in the field (he finished 24th in that tournament).

    Svensson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee920.0251.272
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green400.3711.519
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.0210.028
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting171-0.601-2.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.2270.336

    Svensson's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+2--
    June 15-18U.S. Open6071-70-77-74+126
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-69E--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic4071-67-71-68-1113
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2169-66-67-69-1339
    July 27-303M Open3766-69-73-67-917
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship763-67-70-68-1280
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3766-69-70-70-566
    August 17-20BMW Championship1570-69-66-69-6200
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship1667-69-66-74-12--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1870-65-65-69-15--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4173-75-70-65+3--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology Championship4571-67-69-67-14--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic568-66-67-62-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry3370-68-68-68-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3071-67-64-69-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-74+5--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am4770-73-68-513
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-70-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1067-72-67-70-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-75+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC79-80+15--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-73+3--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4966-72-69-77E8
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open5766-73-68-73E5
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5169-75-77-67E7
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4472-66-70-72-416
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4772-70-73-76+714
    May 16-19PGA Championship4370-69-70-69-615
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-71-68-70-132
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open5172-68-69-70-17

    All stats in this article are accurate for Svensson as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

