28M AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Adam Hadwin looks to perform better in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info

    • Date: June 6-9, 2024
    • Location: Dublin, OH
    • Course: Atlas CC
    • Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Viktor Hovland

    At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
    • Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.

    Hadwin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    6/1/2023MC69-79+4
    6/2/20221876-68-70-72-2
    6/3/2021MC74-73+3
    7/16/20205476-70-70-81+9
    5/30/20195272-73-73-71+1

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Hadwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 3-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin has an average of -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.483 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    • Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of -0.046.
    • On the greens, Hadwin's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 28.42 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance114295.9296.4
    Greens in Regulation %13563.57%58.33%
    Putts Per Round3428.4228.8
    Par Breakers2827.00%17.28%
    Bogey Avoidance14216.80%17.28%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
    • In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
    • Hadwin, who has 725 points, currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances

    • This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 25th in the field at 1.397. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
    • Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee108-0.048-0.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green101-0.0460.106
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green720.1090.762
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting110-0.064-1.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Total105-0.048-1.483

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open1271-68-70-68-1158
    June 15-18U.S. Open5970-72-74-75+116
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic266-68-63-67-40245
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC70-69-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-69+2--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1667-66-69-69-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship4472-70-72-72+648
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open267-68-63-67-19--
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

