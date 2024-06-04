Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday

In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Hadwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.

In his last five events, his average score has been 3-over.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.

Hadwin has an average of -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.