Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Memorial Tournament Presented By Workday
Adam Hadwin looks to perform better in the 2024 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday than the last time he played in this tournament in 2023 when he failed to make the cut.
The Memorial Tournament presented by Workday tournament and course info
- Date: June 6-9, 2024
- Location: Dublin, OH
- Course: Atlas CC
- Par: 72 / 7,569 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Viktor Hovland
At the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
- Hadwin's average finish has been 50th, and his average score 2-over, over his last seven appearances at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hadwin missed the cut (with a score of 4-over) in his most recent go-round at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in 2023.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Viktor Hovland posted numbers of 3.322 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (eighth in field), 0.516 in SG: Approach the Green (40th), and 6.068 in SG: Putting (third).
- Hovland's average driving distance was 317.1 (16th in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 25.25 putts per round (second) en route to his win last year.
Hadwin's recent history at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|6/1/2023
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|6/2/2022
|18
|76-68-70-72
|-2
|6/3/2021
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|7/16/2020
|54
|76-70-70-81
|+9
|5/30/2019
|52
|72-73-73-71
|+1
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 52nd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Hadwin has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five appearances.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 3-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 296.4 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin has an average of -1.899 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hadwin has an average of -1.483 in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
- Hadwin's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.048 ranks 108th on TOUR this season, and his 67% driving accuracy average ranks 34th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Hadwin ranks 101st on TOUR with a mark of -0.046.
- On the greens, Hadwin's -0.064 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 110th this season, and his 28.42 putts-per-round average ranks 34th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|114
|295.9
|296.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|63.57%
|58.33%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.42
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|28
|27.00%
|17.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|142
|16.80%
|17.28%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin has participated in 15 tournaments this season, and while he hasn't won any of them, he has secured two finishes in the top-five and four finishes in the top-10.
- In those 15 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (11 cuts made).
- Hadwin, who has 725 points, currently ranks 48th in the FedExCup standings.
Hadwin's best Strokes Gained performances
- This season, Hadwin's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at The Genesis Invitational in February 2024, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 4.115.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 25th in the field at 1.397. In that tournament, he finished 52nd.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hadwin delivered his best performance this season at the Valspar Championship, ranking 11th in the field at 3.290. In that tournament, he finished fifth.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Hadwin recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.936). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Hadwin posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (9.547) at the Valspar Championship (which ranked him fifth in the field). In that tournament, he finished fifth.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|108
|-0.048
|-0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|-0.046
|0.106
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|72
|0.109
|0.762
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|110
|-0.064
|-1.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|105
|-0.048
|-1.483
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|12
|71-68-70-68
|-11
|58
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|59
|70-72-74-75
|+11
|6
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-68-63-67
|-40
|245
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-69
|+2
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|67-66-69-69
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|44
|72-70-72-72
|+6
|48
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|2
|67-68-63-67
|-19
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.