Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 10th in that event).

Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 7.447 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494. He finished 19th in that tournament.

At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.