Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Xander Schauffele holds promising odds heading into The American Express. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
Xander Schauffele will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 54th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Schauffele's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -5, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Schauffele finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Schauffele's Recent Performances
- Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging -1.550 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Schauffele is averaging 3.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (47th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR with a mark of 0.880.
- On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|68
|304.1
|307.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.45%
|60.53%
|Putts Per Round
|32
|28.44
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|11
|25.65%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|12.96%
|6.73%
Schauffele's Best Finishes
- Schauffele took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
- Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship, where he finished second with a score of -19 (zero shots back of the winner).
- Schauffele's 1406 points last season ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.
Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 10th in that event).
- Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 7.447 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494. He finished 19th in that tournament.
- At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
- Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|47
|0.265
|2.042
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.880
|2.315
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.056
|1.148
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.667
|-1.550
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|3.967
Schauffele's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|68-70-75-76
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-73-69-68
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-74-71-71
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|4
|67-66-70-66
|-15
|135
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|2
|66-69-64-70
|-15
|300
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|18
|72-72-71-67
|+2
|51
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|24
|77-66-72-74
|+1
|38
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|10
|62-70-73-72
|-3
|75
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|19
|68-64-67-67
|-14
|43
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|42
|70-66-67-74
|-3
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|17
|70-74-68-70
|-2
|55
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|66-68-70-69
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|8
|71-65-67-68
|-9
|330
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|2
|67-64-68-62
|-19
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|67-69-75-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|66-69-65-68
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|64-69-63-65
|-27
|145
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|69-68-72-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|54
|73-72-67
|-4
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
