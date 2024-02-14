PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Xander Schauffele Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Xander Schauffele holds promising odds heading into The American Express. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    Xander Schauffele will compete in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 54th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Schauffele at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Schauffele's average finish has been 21st, and his average score -5, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Schauffele finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Schauffele's Recent Performances

    • Schauffele has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Over his last five events, Schauffele has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Xander Schauffele has averaged 307.3 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging -1.550 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Schauffele is averaging 3.967 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Schauffele's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Schauffele posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.265 (47th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.1 yards ranked 68th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Schauffele ranked third on TOUR with a mark of 0.880.
    • On the greens, Schauffele's 0.667 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked fifth last season, and his 28.44 putts-per-round average ranked 32nd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance68304.1307.3
    Greens in Regulation %5968.45%60.53%
    Putts Per Round3228.4430.1
    Par Breakers1125.65%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance4112.96%6.73%

    Schauffele's Best Finishes

    • Schauffele took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 95.5%.
    • Last season Schauffele put up his best performance at the TOUR Championship, where he finished second with a score of -19 (zero shots back of the winner).
    • Schauffele's 1406 points last season ranked him 16th in the FedExCup standings.

    Schauffele's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.012 (he finished 10th in that event).
    • Schauffele's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at the TOUR Championship in August 2023, as he put up a 7.447 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished second in that tournament.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Schauffele's best performance last season was in March 2023 at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he ranked sixth in the field with a mark of 4.494. He finished 19th in that tournament.
    • At the Travelers Championship in June 2023, Schauffele recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.449, which was his best last season. That ranked fifth in the field.
    • Schauffele delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship (May 2023), which ranked him second in the field. He finished second in that tournament.

    Schauffele's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee470.2652.042
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.8802.315
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0561.148
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.667-1.550
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8693.967

    Schauffele's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3968-70-75-76+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-73-69-68-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1068-74-71-71-475
    April 13-16RBC Heritage467-66-70-66-15135
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship266-69-64-70-15300
    May 18-21PGA Championship1872-72-71-67+251
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2477-66-72-74+138
    June 15-18U.S. Open1062-70-73-72-375
    June 22-25Travelers Championship1968-64-67-67-1443
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open4270-66-67-74-310
    July 20-22The Open Championship1770-74-68-70-255
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2466-68-70-69-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship871-65-67-68-9330
    August 24-27TOUR Championship267-64-68-62-19--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3867-69-75-71+2--
    January 4-7The Sentry1066-69-65-68-24170
    January 18-21The American Express364-69-63-65-27145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open969-68-72-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5473-72-67-410

    All stats in this article are accurate for Schauffele as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

