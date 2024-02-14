Chase Johnson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 58th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.

Chase Johnson has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.