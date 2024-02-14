Chase Johnson Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FLORIDA - MARCH 10: The PGA TOUR flag during the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship at Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass on March 10, 2023 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images)
Chase Johnson enters play in Pacific Palisades, California seeking better results February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after missing the cut in his last competition, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Johnson's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five appearances, Johnson has an average finish of 58th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Johnson has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those four times he's made the cut.
- Chase Johnson has averaged 308.4 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Johnson is averaging 0.435 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Johnson is averaging -1.582 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.4
|308.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|70.56%
|53.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.40
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.56%
|25.31%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.22%
|12.65%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson did not post a top-10 finish last season (he participated in three tournaments).
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Johnson's best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. He shot -7 and finished 64th in that event.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|2.677
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|-2.777
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-1.799
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.435
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|-1.582
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|70-70-68-73
|-7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|69
|67-69-72-71
|-9
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.