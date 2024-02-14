Jason Day Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Jason Day during the first round of The American Express. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Jason Day enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a sixth-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Day has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -4.
- In Day's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished ninth after posting a score of -9.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Day's Recent Performances
- Day has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
- Jason Day has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Day is averaging 0.260 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.624 in his past five tournaments.
Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.2 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 110th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.020, while he ranked 109th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
- On the greens, Day registered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 37th on TOUR, while he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 24.03% of the time (31st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|304.2
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|109
|66.74%
|39.87%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|31
|24.03%
|30.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|19
|12.29%
|9.48%
Day's Best Finishes
- Day played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
- Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
- Day compiled 1506 points last season, which placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.
Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.992. He finished eighth in that tournament.
- Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.297 mark ranked third in the field.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.366 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.820, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
- Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Day's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.346
|0.686
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|110
|-0.020
|0.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|45
|0.192
|1.092
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|37
|0.336
|0.260
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.855
|2.624
Day's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|9
|72-67-71-65
|-9
|78
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-73-69-70
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|70-70-70-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|67-72-74-80
|+5
|18
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|1
|64-69-66-62
|-23
|500
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|76-72
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-76
|+9
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|45
|71-64-66-70
|-9
|10
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-67-69-69
|-7
|203
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|68-72-72-66
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|69-74-74-70
|+7
|43
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|28
|67-70-74-73
|+4
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|11
|71-69-66-74
|-8
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|10
|65-69-67-67
|-24
|170
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|34
|68-66-68-68
|-18
|20
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-71-63
|-13
|238
All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.