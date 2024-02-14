Jason Day Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Day has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.

Jason Day has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Day is averaging 0.260 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.