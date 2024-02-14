PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Jason Day Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Jason Day during the first round of The American Express. (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Jason Day enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a sixth-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Day at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last three appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Day has an average finish of 37th, and an average score of -4.
    • In Day's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished ninth after posting a score of -9.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Day's Recent Performances

    • Day has earned two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Day has finished within five shots of the leader two times and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -16 across his last five events.
    • Jason Day has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Day is averaging 0.260 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Day has an average of 2.624 in his past five tournaments.
    Day's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Day posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.346 (37th) last season, while his average driving distance of 304.2 yards ranked 66th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Day ranked 110th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.020, while he ranked 109th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 66.74%.
    • On the greens, Day registered a 0.336 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 37th on TOUR, while he ranked 26th with a putts-per-round average of 28.38. He broke par 24.03% of the time (31st on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance66304.2300.5
    Greens in Regulation %10966.74%39.87%
    Putts Per Round2628.3828.7
    Par Breakers3124.03%30.72%
    Bogey Avoidance1912.29%9.48%

    Day's Best Finishes

    • Day played 26 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with four top-five finishes and nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 20 occasions.
    • Last season Day had two wins, with one of them coming at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where he shot -23.
    • Day compiled 1506 points last season, which placed him 11th in the FedExCup standings.

    Day's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Day's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in October 2022 at the Shriners Children's Open, where he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 3.992. He finished eighth in that tournament.
    • Day's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the AT&T Byron Nelson, where his 6.297 mark ranked third in the field.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Day's best effort last season was at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 6.366 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2023, Day posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (5.820, which ranked third in the field). In that tournament, he finished seventh.
    • Day recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.637) in May 2023 at the AT&T Byron Nelson. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Day's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.3460.686
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green110-0.0200.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green450.1921.092
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting370.3360.260
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.8552.624

    Day's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational972-67-71-65-978
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1071-73-69-70-571
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1970-70-70-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament3967-72-74-80+518
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 11-14AT&T Byron Nelson164-69-66-62-23500
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC76-72+8--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC76-72+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship4571-64-66-70-910
    July 20-22The Open Championship272-67-69-69-7203
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5268-72-72-66-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship4569-74-74-70+743
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2867-70-74-73+4--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1171-69-66-74-8--
    January 4-7The Sentry1065-69-67-67-24170
    January 18-21The American Express3468-66-68-68-1820
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am669-71-63-13238

    All stats in this article are accurate for Day as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

