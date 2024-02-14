Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.901 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished third in that event.

At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).