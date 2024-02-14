PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Patrick Cantlay during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

    Patrick Cantlay enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after an 11th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Cantlay's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Cantlay last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing third with a score of -14.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Cantlay's Recent Performances

    • Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Cantlay has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • Cantlay has an average of -1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Cantlay is averaging 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Cantlay put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance37308.6299.0
    Greens in Regulation %2169.75%57.89%
    Putts Per Round3428.4629.3
    Par Breakers1225.54%28.07%
    Bogey Avoidance1712.11%10.53%

    Cantlay's Best Finishes

    • Cantlay last season took part in 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot -34 and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.901 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished third in that event.
    • At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
    • Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

    Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee40.8520.294
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green160.5641.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green570.1470.291
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting470.305-1.273
    Average Strokes Gained: Total31.8690.396

    Cantlay's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational368-67-68-67-14200
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-71-74-68-7114
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship1972-70-68-72-646
    April 6-9Masters Tournament1471-71-68-75-363
    April 13-16RBC Heritage369-65-66-68-16190
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship2167-71-71-69-642
    May 18-21PGA Championship974-67-72-66-182
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3071-67-74-78+226
    June 15-18U.S. Open1471-71-67-69-261
    June 22-25Travelers Championship465-68-61-67-19115
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC72-67-1--
    July 20-22The Open Championship3370-75-67-73+122
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship268-67-66-64-340
    August 17-20BMW Championship1568-68-71-67-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship569-68-68-66-9--
    January 4-7The Sentry1266-68-68-67-23150
    January 18-21The American Express5264-66-67-76-157
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5665-73-74-75-15
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1164-70-71-11155

    All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
