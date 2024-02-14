Patrick Cantlay Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Patrick Cantlay during the first round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Patrick Cantlay enters the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 after an 11th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am in his most recent competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Cantlay's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -7, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- Cantlay last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing third with a score of -14.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Cantlay's Recent Performances
- Cantlay has finished in the top five in one of his last five tournaments.
- Cantlay has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Patrick Cantlay has averaged 299.0 yards in his past five starts.
- Cantlay has an average of -1.273 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Cantlay is averaging 0.396 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Cantlay's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Cantlay put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.852 last season (fourth on TOUR). His average driving distance (308.6 yards) ranked 37th, while his 65.5% driving accuracy average ranked 25th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Cantlay sported a 0.564 mark that ranked 16th on TOUR. He ranked 21st with a 69.75% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Cantlay's 0.305 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 47th last season, while he averaged 28.46 putts per round (34th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|37
|308.6
|299.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|21
|69.75%
|57.89%
|Putts Per Round
|34
|28.46
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|12
|25.54%
|28.07%
|Bogey Avoidance
|17
|12.11%
|10.53%
Cantlay's Best Finishes
- Cantlay last season took part in 19 tournaments, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Cantlay's best performance came when he shot -34 and finished second at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- Cantlay collected 1443 points last season, ranking 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Cantlay's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where his 5.901 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Cantlay's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the TOUR Championship, where his 6.335 mark ranked third in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Cantlay's best performance last season was in February 2023 at The Genesis Invitational, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 5.315. He finished third in that event.
- At the Shriners Children's Open in October 2022, Cantlay posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.116, his best mark last season. That ranked him second in the field (he finished second in that tournament).
- Cantlay recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.654) at The Genesis Invitational (February 2023), which ranked him third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Cantlay's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|4
|0.852
|0.294
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|16
|0.564
|1.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|57
|0.147
|0.291
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|47
|0.305
|-1.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|3
|1.869
|0.396
Cantlay's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|3
|68-67-68-67
|-14
|200
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-71-74-68
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|72-70-68-72
|-6
|46
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|14
|71-71-68-75
|-3
|63
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|3
|69-65-66-68
|-16
|190
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|42
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|9
|74-67-72-66
|-1
|82
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|30
|71-67-74-78
|+2
|26
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|14
|71-71-67-69
|-2
|61
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|65-68-61-67
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|33
|70-75-67-73
|+1
|22
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|2
|68-67-66-64
|-34
|0
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|68-68-71-67
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|5
|69-68-68-66
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|66-68-68-67
|-23
|150
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|52
|64-66-67-76
|-15
|7
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|65-73-74-75
|-1
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|64-70-71
|-11
|155
All stats in this article are accurate for Cantlay as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.