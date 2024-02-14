Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Viktor Hovland enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club after a 58th-place finish in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was his last competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Hovland has an average score of -9, with an average finish of 10th.
- In Hovland's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 20th after posting a score of -5.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Hovland's Recent Performances
- Hovland has finished first twice while also posting three top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Hovland has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -14 those five times he's made the cut.
- Viktor Hovland has averaged 305.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Hovland is averaging 2.928 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Hovland has an average of 6.350 in his past five tournaments.
Hovland's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hovland had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.741 last season, which ranked eighth on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (307.6 yards) ranked 44th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hovland ranked 11th on TOUR with an average of 0.610 per round. Additionally, he ranked 68th with a Greens in Regulation mark of 68.18%.
- On the greens, Hovland's 0.236 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 54th last season, while he averaged 28.24 putts per round (16th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|44
|307.6
|305.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.18%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.24
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|2
|28.03%
|29.82%
|Bogey Avoidance
|99
|14.02%
|9.06%
Hovland's Best Finishes
- Hovland took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up four wins with seven top-five finishes and 11 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times (100%).
- Last season, one of Hovland's four wins came when he shot -19 at the TOUR Championship.
- Hovland earned 1795 points last season, which placed him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Hovland's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 6.325. In that tournament, he finished 10th.
- Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.279.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland posted his best effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 10th in the field at 2.978. In that event, he finished 21st.
- At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.178, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.455) in August 2023 at the BMW Championship, which ranked No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Hovland's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.741
|3.223
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|11
|0.610
|0.923
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.060
|-0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.236
|2.928
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.648
|6.350
Hovland's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|69-71-70-69
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|10
|71-71-66-75
|-5
|71
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|3
|69-71-70-68
|-10
|180
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|7
|65-73-70-74
|-6
|97
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|59
|64-70-78-71
|-1
|5
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-66-77
|-1
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|68-67-70-68
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|16
|71-68-66-73
|-2
|49
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|1
|71-71-69-70
|-27
|550
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-70-69-72
|E
|53
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|67-65-70-66
|-12
|27
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|25
|73-63-67-72
|-5
|29
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|13
|70-72-66-73
|-3
|63
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|13
|72-64-65-69
|-10
|229
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|1
|69-68-65-61
|-17
|0
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|1
|68-64-66-63
|-19
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|10
|73-73-70-63
|-9
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|22
|65-67-72-67
|-21
|85
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-72-72
|-3
|8
All stats in this article are accurate for Hovland as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.