Viktor Hovland Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hovland produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking second in the field at 6.325. In that tournament, he finished 10th.

Hovland's best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season came at THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2023, as he ranked fifth in the field with a mark of 7.279.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hovland posted his best effort last season at THE CJ CUP in South Carolina, ranking 10th in the field at 2.978. In that event, he finished 21st.

At the BMW Championship in August 2023, Hovland posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 6.178, which ranked him fourth in the field. He finished first in that event.