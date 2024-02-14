PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
56M AGO

Tiger Woods Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    Tiger Woods hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off an 18th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Woods at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Woods has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.
    • In Woods' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of -1.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Woods' Recent Performances

    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Woods has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • Tiger Woods has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Woods is averaging 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Woods .

    Woods' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance-302.2300.2
    Greens in Regulation %-59.26%25.40%
    Putts Per Round-27.8328.1
    Par Breakers-35.19%15.08%
    Bogey Avoidance-34.26%14.68%

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Woods' Best Finishes

    • Woods participated in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
    • In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
    • Last season Woods' best performance came when he shot E and finished 18th at the Hero World Challenge.
    • Woods compiled 11 points last season, which placed him 233rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Woods' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee---0.327
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--2.380
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green---0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting---0.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.654

    A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.

    Woods' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4569-74-67-73-111
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC74-73+3--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1875-70-71-72E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

