Tiger Woods Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational February 15-18 coming off an 18th-place finish in the Hero World Challenge in his most recent tournament.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Woods has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.
- In Woods' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of -1.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Woods' Recent Performances
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Woods has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- Tiger Woods has averaged 300.2 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Woods is averaging -0.422 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Woods is averaging 0.654 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Woods' Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|302.2
|300.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|59.26%
|25.40%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|27.83
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|-
|35.19%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|34.26%
|14.68%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' Best Finishes
- Woods participated in three tournaments last season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those three tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (two cuts made).
- Last season Woods' best performance came when he shot E and finished 18th at the Hero World Challenge.
- Woods compiled 11 points last season, which placed him 233rd in the FedExCup standings.
Woods' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|-0.327
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|2.380
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|-0.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|0.654
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
Woods' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|69-74-67-73
|-1
|11
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-73
|+3
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|18
|75-70-71-72
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Woods as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
