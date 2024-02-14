Tiger Woods Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Woods has an average score of +5, with an average finish of 57th.

In Woods' most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 45th after posting a score of -1.

En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).