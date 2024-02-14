Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Taylor Moore enters play in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 39th-place finish in Scottsdale, Arizona at the WM Phoenix Open.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, Moore has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 21st.
- Moore missed the cut (with a score of +2) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Moore's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Moore has an average finish of 40th.
- Over his last five appearances, Moore has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -6.
- In terms of driving distance, Taylor Moore has averaged 304.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Moore is averaging -0.657 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Moore has an average of 0.134 in his past five tournaments.
Moore's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Moore's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.041 last season ranked 114th on TOUR, and his 55.9% driving accuracy average ranked 144th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Moore had a -0.039 mark (112th on TOUR).
- On the greens, Moore delivered a 0.414 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 25th on TOUR, while he ranked 62nd with a putts-per-round average of 28.71. He broke par 20.85% of the time (141st on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|46
|307.1
|304.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|169
|64.14%
|73.68%
|Putts Per Round
|62
|28.71
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|141
|20.85%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|111
|14.19%
|14.04%
Moore's Best Finishes
- Moore last season took part in 30 tournaments, picking up one win with three top-five finishes.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 66.7%.
- Last season Moore's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he won the title with a score of -10.
- Moore accumulated 1193 points last season, which placed him 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Moore's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.791. In that event, he finished 39th.
- Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 5.129 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 24th in that tournament.
- At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).
- Moore recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.681) at the Valspar Championship in March 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Moore's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|114
|-0.041
|0.541
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|112
|-0.039
|-0.234
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|110
|0.015
|0.475
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|25
|0.414
|-0.657
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|72
|0.349
|0.134
Moore's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|73-72-70-74
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|70-75-65-74
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|1
|71-67-69-67
|-10
|500
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|39
|73-72-70-78
|+5
|18
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-67-67-70
|-12
|63
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|27
|66-71-71-72
|-4
|27
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|72
|74-69-78-74
|+15
|3
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|69-75
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-72
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|4
|64-67-69-67
|-21
|115
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-70
|+4
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-67-73-63
|-8
|37
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|66-66-65-71
|-12
|440
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|49
|72-74-80-72
|+18
|36
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-75-72-69
|+7
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|71-69-70-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|71-65-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|70
|70-71-73-75
|+1
|3
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|47
|70-70-71
|-5
|13
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|39
|69-70-72-66
|-7
|17
All stats in this article are accurate for Moore as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
