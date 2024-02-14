Taylor Moore Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Moore put up his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, ranking 11th in the field at 3.791. In that event, he finished 39th.

Moore's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valspar Championship in March 2023, as he put up a 5.129 mark, which ranked him fifth in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Moore's best effort last season was in September 2022 at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.992. He finished 24th in that tournament.

At the Rocket Mortgage Classic in June 2023, Moore recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.946, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished fourth in that tournament).