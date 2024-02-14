Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Sam Burns enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a third-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Burns has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -8.
- Burns missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Burns' Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Burns has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five tournaments.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.850 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 5.056 in his past five tournaments.
Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Burns put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns ranked 129th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.100, while he ranked 177th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.65%.
- On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|21
|311.4
|300.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|177
|63.65%
|45.61%
|Putts Per Round
|10
|28.15
|29.0
|Par Breakers
|21
|24.62%
|31.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|118
|14.33%
|7.60%
Burns' Best Finishes
- Burns last season played 26 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
- Last season Burns put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (zero shots back of the winner).
- With 1335 points last season, Burns ranked 19th in the FedExCup standings.
Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.935 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
- Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.
- At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
- Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).
Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|46
|0.266
|2.090
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|129
|-0.100
|1.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|97
|0.046
|-1.565
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|8
|0.584
|2.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|31
|0.796
|5.056
Burns' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|19
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|6
|69-73-70-67
|-5
|100
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|29
|68-71-78-72
|+1
|31
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|15
|69-70-69-65
|-11
|52
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-80
|+14
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|6
|67-70-70-68
|-5
|92
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-71-73-73
|E
|51
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-71
|E
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|32
|69-70-71-73
|+3
|24
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|67-65-71-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|14
|69-69-65-67
|-10
|51
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|73-70-67-68
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|15
|71-70-62-71
|-6
|200
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|9
|66-66-71-67
|-10
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|71-76-68-69
|-4
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-68-68-69
|-18
|27
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|66-61-65-71
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|10
|68-69-67
|-12
|175
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-67-67-64
|-18
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.