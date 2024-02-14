Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.935 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.

Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.

At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that event).