PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Sam Burns Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Sam Burns enters play February 15-18 in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club following a third-place finish in the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Burns at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Burns has an average finish of 13th, and an average score of -8.
    • Burns missed the cut (with a score of +5) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational in 2023.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Burns' Recent Performances

    • Over his last five events, Burns has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Burns has finished within three shots of the leader once and five or fewer strokes back of the winner three times. He's carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -15 in his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sam Burns has averaged 300.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Burns is averaging 2.850 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Burns has an average of 5.056 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Burns .

    Burns' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Burns put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.266 last season, which ranked 46th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (311.4 yards) ranked 21st, and his 56.6% driving accuracy average ranked 137th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Burns ranked 129th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of -0.100, while he ranked 177th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 63.65%.
    • On the greens, Burns' 0.584 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked eighth last season, and his 28.15 putts-per-round average ranked 10th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance21311.4300.0
    Greens in Regulation %17763.65%45.61%
    Putts Per Round1028.1529.0
    Par Breakers2124.62%31.29%
    Bogey Avoidance11814.33%7.60%

    Burns' Best Finishes

    • Burns last season played 26 tournaments, collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 73.1%.
    • Last season Burns put up his best performance at the WM Phoenix Open, where he finished third with a score of -18 (zero shots back of the winner).
    • With 1335 points last season, Burns ranked 19th in the FedExCup standings.

    Burns' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Burns' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Sanderson Farms Championship, where his 3.935 mark ranked No. 1 in the field.
    • Burns posted his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark last season at the Wyndham Championship (August 2023), ranking 12th in the field with a mark of 3.962.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Burns' best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he ranked third in the field with a mark of 5.998.
    • At THE CJ CUP in South Carolina in October 2022, Burns recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 9.041, his best mark last season. That ranked him No. 1 in the field (he finished seventh in that event).
    • Burns delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (9.895) at the WM Phoenix Open, which was held in February 2023. That performance ranked sixth in the field (he finished sixth in that tournament).

    Burns' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee460.2662.090
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green129-0.1001.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green970.046-1.565
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting80.5842.850
    Average Strokes Gained: Total310.7965.056

    Burns' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis InvitationalMC75-72+5--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC77-74+7--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship3568-74-72-70-419
    March 16-19Valspar Championship669-73-70-67-5100
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2968-71-78-72+131
    April 13-16RBC Heritage1569-70-69-65-1152
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC71-71E--
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-80+14--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge667-70-70-68-592
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-71-73-73E51
    June 8-11RBC Canadian OpenMC73-71E--
    June 15-18U.S. Open3269-70-71-73+324
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1967-65-71-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1469-69-65-67-1051
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5273-70-67-68-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1571-70-62-71-6200
    August 24-27TOUR Championship966-66-71-67-10--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge1671-76-68-69-4--
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-68-68-69-1827
    January 18-21The American Express666-61-65-71-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1068-69-67-12175
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open368-67-67-64-18163

    All stats in this article are accurate for Burns as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.