Sam Ryder Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.230. He finished 14th in that tournament.

Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.441 (he finished third in that tournament).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.