Sam Ryder Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Sam Ryder looks to improve upon his 20th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last three trips to The Genesis Invitational, Ryder has an average score of -6, with an average finish of 23rd.
- Ryder last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2023, finishing 20th with a score of -5.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Ryder's Recent Performances
- Ryder has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five appearances.
- He has made three cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Ryder has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of -12 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sam Ryder has averaged 279.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Ryder is averaging -0.963 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Ryder has an average of 0.012 in his past five tournaments.
Ryder's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Ryder had a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.385 last season, which ranked 172nd on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (294.3 yards) ranked 148th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Ryder ranked 24th on TOUR with a mark of 0.484.
- On the greens, Ryder's 0.493 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 14th last season, while he averaged 28.30 putts per round (19th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|148
|294.3
|279.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|108
|66.77%
|55.56%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.30
|29.8
|Par Breakers
|34
|23.87%
|24.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|39
|12.91%
|10.37%
Ryder's Best Finishes
- Ryder played 34 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 34 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Ryder's best performance came when he shot -13 and finished third at the Valero Texas Open.
- Ryder ranked 63rd in the FedExCup standings with 675 points last season.
Ryder's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in September 2023 at the Fortinet Championship, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 3.230. He finished 14th in that tournament.
- Ryder's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked fourth in the field with a mark of 7.441 (he finished third in that tournament).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Ryder's best effort last season was at the Sanderson Farms Championship in October 2023, as he put up a 2.436 mark, which ranked him 15th in the field. He finished 51st in that event.
- At the Valspar Championship in March 2023, Ryder posted his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (8.144, which ranked No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished 19th.
- Ryder delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (13.029) in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked third in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
Ryder's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|172
|-0.385
|-0.282
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|24
|0.484
|1.665
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|127
|-0.036
|-0.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|14
|0.493
|-0.963
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|54
|0.556
|0.012
Ryder's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|20
|71-70-70-68
|-5
|43
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|44
|73-72-69-71
|-3
|11
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|19
|72-71-69-71
|-1
|40
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|3
|71-70-68-66
|-13
|163
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+8
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-74
|+12
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|56
|71-72-77-76
|+8
|6
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-69
|-1
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|40
|65-71-70-71
|-11
|13
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-69
|-2
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|7
|70-66-65-68
|-15
|85
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|67-71-67-70
|-5
|15
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-70-68-68
|-6
|92
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|14
|68-68-72-69
|-11
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-69-72-73
|-7
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|28
|67-66-71-68
|-12
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|64
|72-72-67-76
|+7
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|10
|69-69-64-67
|-19
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|67-65-65-68
|-17
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|62
|69-66-67-74
|-12
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-67-71
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Ryder as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.