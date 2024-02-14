Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has one win and two top-10 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor is averaging 3.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.