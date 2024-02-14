Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates making his birdie putt to win on the second-playoff hole against Charley Hoffman (not pictured) of the United States during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor looks to repeat his winning performance from the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Taylor has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
- Taylor finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Taylor's Recent Performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has one win and two top-10 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging 3.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.636 in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season, which ranked 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranked 155th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.370.
- On the greens, Taylor's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, while he averaged 28.28 putts per round (18th).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|155
|293.7
|288.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|144
|65.59%
|62.35%
|Putts Per Round
|18
|28.28
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|62
|22.82%
|28.70%
|Bogey Avoidance
|102
|14.10%
|9.57%
Taylor's Best Finishes
- Taylor, who participated in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
- Taylor ranked 12th in the FedExCup standings with 1463 points last season.
Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.556. He finished 15th in that tournament.
- Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.823.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.355, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.
Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|128
|-0.123
|-0.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|36
|0.370
|2.480
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|48
|0.181
|-0.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|52
|0.241
|3.465
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|46
|0.670
|4.636
Taylor's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|33
|69-74-70-68
|-3
|23
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|69-79
|+4
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|10
|72-70-69-70
|-3
|64
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|15
|69-71-70-71
|-7
|49
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-70-67-71
|-6
|12
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+7
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|75-67-63-66
|-23
|500
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|19
|68-70-65-71
|-6
|42
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+6
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|24
|71-68-68-66
|-7
|130
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|47
|71-72-74-73
|+10
|40
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|25
|71-67-69-72
|-1
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|13
|65-67-69-67
|-16
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|68-73-69-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.