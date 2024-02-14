PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
54M AGO

Nick Taylor Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates making his birdie putt to win on the second-playoff hole against Charley Hoffman (not pictured) of the United States during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 11: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates making his birdie putt to win on the second-playoff hole against Charley Hoffman (not pictured) of the United States during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale on February 11, 2024 in Scottsdale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor looks to repeat his winning performance from the WM Phoenix Open in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18.

    Latest odds for Taylor at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Taylor has an average finish of 36th, and an average score of -2.
    • Taylor finished 33rd (with a score of -3) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Taylor's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Taylor has one win and two top-10 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Taylor has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of -12 across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 288.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging 3.465 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Taylor has an average of 4.636 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Taylor .

    Taylor's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.123 last season, which ranked 128th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (293.7 yards) ranked 155th, and his 58.5% driving accuracy average ranked 113th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Taylor ranked 36th on TOUR with a mark of 0.370.
    • On the greens, Taylor's 0.241 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 52nd last season, while he averaged 28.28 putts per round (18th).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance155293.7288.7
    Greens in Regulation %14465.59%62.35%
    Putts Per Round1828.2828.6
    Par Breakers6222.82%28.70%
    Bogey Avoidance10214.10%9.57%

    Taylor's Best Finishes

    • Taylor, who participated in 29 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 29 tournaments, he had a 65.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (19 cuts made).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open, where he took home the title with a score of -23.
    • Taylor ranked 12th in the FedExCup standings with 1463 points last season.

    Taylor's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Taylor's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 16th in the field with a mark of 2.556. He finished 15th in that tournament.
    • Taylor produced his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the Genesis Scottish Open (July 2023), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.823.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Taylor's best mark last season was at the Fortinet Championship in September 2022, as he produced a 5.628 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished sixth in that tournament.
    • At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Taylor posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 7.355, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Taylor delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (15.895) in February 2023 at the WM Phoenix Open, which ranked second in the field. He finished second in that event.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee128-0.123-0.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green360.3702.480
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green480.181-0.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting520.2413.465
    Average Strokes Gained: Total460.6704.636

    Taylor's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational3369-74-70-68-323
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC69-79+4--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship1072-70-69-70-364
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1569-71-70-71-749
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-70-67-71-612
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC71-76+7--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-73+4--
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open175-67-63-66-23500
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC72-72+4--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC72-74+4--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1968-70-65-71-642
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC73-75+6--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship2471-68-68-66-7130
    August 17-20BMW Championship4771-72-74-73+1040
    August 24-27TOUR Championship2571-67-69-72-1--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open1365-67-69-67-16--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2168-73-69-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.