Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.

Straka has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.