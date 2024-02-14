PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
55M AGO

Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

    Sepp Straka will appear in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 26th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    Latest odds for Straka at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Straka has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -3.
    • In 2023, Straka finished 45th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Straka's Recent Performances

    • Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Straka has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 1.294 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Straka .

    Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.509 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Straka registered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 60th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 24.40% of the time (25th on TOUR).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance105299.5292.9
    Greens in Regulation %6568.24%57.52%
    Putts Per Round10029.0229.5
    Par Breakers2524.40%28.43%
    Bogey Avoidance16115.46%10.78%

    Straka's Best Finishes

    • Straka last season took part in 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -21.
    • Straka earned 1413 points last season, which ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.765. In that event, he finished first.
    • Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.276 mark ranked 21st in the field.
    • At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.771, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee101-0.010-0.033
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green230.5091.290
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.242-1.058
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting600.2161.086
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4741.294

    Straka's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational4570-71-70-72-111
    February 23-26The Honda Classic569-68-66-68-993
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-77+3--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS Championship6574-72-74-69+14
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-70-70-69-637
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4670-73-74-78+712
    April 13-16RBC HeritageMC76-71+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC72-74+4--
    May 18-21PGA Championship769-71-73-65-297
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-71-70-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1671-69-73-75E51
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC70-74+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship3869-67-68-66-1015
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6468-66-76-71-74
    July 6-9John Deere Classic173-63-65-62-21500
    July 20-22The Open Championship271-67-70-69-7203
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship6372-73-71-65+118
    August 17-20BMW Championship3771-74-71-66+272
    August 24-27TOUR Championship1466-71-65-69-9--
    November 30 - December 3Hero World Challenge272-67-68-64-17--
    January 4-7The Sentry1267-66-70-66-23150
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-75+4--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2669-71-68-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2024 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.