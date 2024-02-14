Sepp Straka Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
KAPALUA, HAWAII - JANUARY 06: Sepp Straka of Austria plays his shot from the 18th tee during the third round of The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Golf Club on January 06, 2024 in Kapalua, Hawaii.
Sepp Straka will appear in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 26th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Straka has an average finish of 34th, and an average score of -3.
- In 2023, Straka finished 45th (with a score of -1) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm also posted numbers of 314.6 in average driving distance (sixth in field), 70.83% in terms of greens in regulation (second), and 27 putts per round (23rd).
Straka's Recent Performances
- Straka has finished in the top five once over his last five tournaments.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Straka has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of -14 in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Sepp Straka has averaged 292.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Straka has an average of 1.086 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Straka has an average of 1.294 in his past five tournaments.
Straka's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Straka delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.010 last season, which ranked 101st on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (299.5 yards) ranked 105th, and his 64.5% driving accuracy average ranked 32nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Straka had a 0.509 mark that ranked 23rd on TOUR. He ranked 65th with a 68.24% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Straka registered a 0.216 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which placed him 60th on TOUR, while he ranked 100th with a putts-per-round average of 29.02. He broke par 24.40% of the time (25th on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|105
|299.5
|292.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|65
|68.24%
|57.52%
|Putts Per Round
|100
|29.02
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|25
|24.40%
|28.43%
|Bogey Avoidance
|161
|15.46%
|10.78%
Straka's Best Finishes
- Straka last season took part in 30 tournaments, picking up one win with five top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Straka's best performance came at the John Deere Classic, where he won the title with a score of -21.
- Straka earned 1413 points last season, which ranked him 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Straka's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the John Deere Classic, ranking 10th in the field at 2.765. In that event, he finished first.
- Straka's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at The Honda Classic in February 2023, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 7.567.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Straka's best effort last season was at the Charles Schwab Challenge, where his 1.276 mark ranked 21st in the field.
- At the John Deere Classic in July 2023, Straka posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.771, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Straka delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.166) at the John Deere Classic (July 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Straka's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|101
|-0.010
|-0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|23
|0.509
|1.290
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.242
|-1.058
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|60
|0.216
|1.086
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.474
|1.294
Straka's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|45
|70-71-70-72
|-1
|11
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|5
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|93
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|65
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-70-70-69
|-6
|37
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|46
|70-73-74-78
|+7
|12
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|MC
|76-71
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|69-71-73-65
|-2
|97
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-71-70-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|16
|71-69-73-75
|E
|51
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|38
|69-67-68-66
|-10
|15
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|68-66-76-71
|-7
|4
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|1
|73-63-65-62
|-21
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|2
|71-67-70-69
|-7
|203
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|63
|72-73-71-65
|+1
|18
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|37
|71-74-71-66
|+2
|72
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-71-65-69
|-9
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|2
|72-67-68-64
|-17
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|12
|67-66-70-66
|-23
|150
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|69-71-68
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Straka as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
