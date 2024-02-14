Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Chris Kirk of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 26th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- This is Kirk's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
- Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
Kirk's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, Kirk has finished first once.
- Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
- Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 4.991 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kirk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk sported a 0.392 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranked 54th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|133
|296.4
|291.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.67%
|62.87%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.65
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|115
|21.50%
|31.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|29
|12.68%
|7.89%
Kirk's Best Finishes
- Kirk, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
- Kirk compiled 1161 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 2.762.
- Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that event, he finished 10th.
- At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
- Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.
Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|97
|0.009
|1.256
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|34
|0.392
|3.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|15
|0.283
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|70
|0.134
|0.192
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.819
|4.991
Kirk's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|1
|69-62-66-69
|-27
|500
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|39
|67-75-74-73
|+1
|13
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|67-72-69-72
|-8
|65
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|23
|70-74-72-71
|-1
|42
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|69-69-68-72
|-6
|12
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|56
|67-71-73-74
|+1
|6
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|29
|70-75-69-71
|+5
|26
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-73
|+5
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-73
|+4
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|14
|67-68-67-69
|-17
|55
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|21
|68-66-66-71
|-13
|39
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-70
|+6
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|73-71
|+4
|--
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|71-67-67-66
|-9
|200
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|29
|66-66-75-71
|-2
|115
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|69-67-66-66
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.