51M AGO

Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 18: Chris Kirk of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of The American Express at La Quinta Country Club on January 18, 2024 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk will appear in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 after a 26th-place finish in Pebble Beach, California at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • This is Kirk's first time competing at The Genesis Invitational in the past five years.
    • Jon Rahm finished with 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    Kirk's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Kirk has finished first once.
    • Kirk has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been -16.
    • Off the tee, Chris Kirk has averaged 291.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kirk is averaging 0.192 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of 4.991 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Kirk put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.009 last season, which ranked 97th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (296.4 yards) ranked 133rd, and his 61.4% driving accuracy average ranked 78th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Kirk sported a 0.392 mark that ranked 34th on TOUR. He ranked 110th with a 66.67% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kirk's 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 70th last season, and his 28.65 putts-per-round average ranked 54th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance133296.4291.9
    Greens in Regulation %11066.67%62.87%
    Putts Per Round5428.6528.9
    Par Breakers11521.50%31.29%
    Bogey Avoidance2912.68%7.89%

    Kirk's Best Finishes

    • Kirk, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 18 times (64.3%).
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Honda Classic. He shot -27 and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Kirk compiled 1161 points last season, which placed him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 2.762.
    • Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that event, he finished 10th.
    • At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.
    • Kirk posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (14.849) at The Honda Classic (February 2023), which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished first in that tournament.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee970.0091.256
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green340.3923.133
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green150.2830.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting700.1340.192
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.8194.991

    Kirk's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda Classic169-62-66-69-27500
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3967-75-74-73+113
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-75+4--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open1067-72-69-72-865
    April 6-9Masters Tournament2370-74-72-71-142
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4169-69-68-72-612
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship5667-71-73-74+16
    May 18-21PGA Championship2970-75-69-71+526
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-73+5--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC74-74+4--
    June 15-18U.S. OpenMC71-73+4--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic1467-68-67-69-1755
    July 6-9John Deere Classic2168-66-66-71-1339
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC78-70+6--
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC73-71+4--
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship1671-67-67-66-9200
    August 17-20BMW Championship2966-66-75-71-2115
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2869-67-66-66-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

