Chris Kirk Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Kirk produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Valero Texas Open (March 2023), ranking 14th in the field at 2.762.

Kirk's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at The Honda Classic, where he ranked eighth in the field with a mark of 6.287 (he finished first in that tournament).

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kirk produced his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking fourth in the field at 4.650. In that event, he finished 10th.

At The Honda Classic in February 2023, Kirk recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season -- 5.575, which ranked him ninth in the field. He finished first in that event.