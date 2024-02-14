Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he posted a 7.588 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.

Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 11.119 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.459 mark ranked fourth in the field.

At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.