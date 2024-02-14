Scottie Scheffler Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Scottie Scheffler shot -8 and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Scheffler's average finish has been 17th, and his average score -6, over his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational.
- In Scheffler's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 12th after posting a score of -8.
- Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023 with numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- In addition, Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and he averaged 27 putts per round (23rd).
Scheffler's Recent Performances
- Scheffler has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Scheffler has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner four times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has finished with an average score of -19 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Scottie Scheffler has averaged 292.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Scheffler is averaging -0.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Scheffler is averaging 8.056 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Scheffler's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Scheffler's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 1.021 last season ranked No. 1 on TOUR, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 63rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Scheffler ranked first on TOUR with a mark of 1.194.
- On the greens, Scheffler registered a -0.301 Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season, which ranked him 162nd on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a putts-per-round average of 29.09, and he ranked first by breaking par 28.28% of the time.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|31
|310.3
|292.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|74.43%
|51.17%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.09
|29.9
|Par Breakers
|1
|28.28%
|34.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|2
|11.11%
|6.73%
Scheffler's Best Finishes
- Scheffler took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up three wins with 14 top-five finishes and 18 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 24 times.
- Last season, one of Scheffler's three wins came when he shot -17 at THE PLAYERS Championship.
- With 3146 points last season, Scheffler finished second in the FedExCup standings.
Scheffler's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark came at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May 2023, as he posted a 7.588 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that tournament.
- Scheffler's best Strokes Gained: Approach effort last season came at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in June 2023, as he put up a 11.119 mark, which ranked him No. 1 in the field. He finished third in that event.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Scheffler's best performance last season was at the Cadence Bank Houston Open, where his 5.459 mark ranked fourth in the field.
- At the WM Phoenix Open in February 2023, Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark last season (4.157, which ranked 13th in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
- Scheffler recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (17.895) at the WM Phoenix Open (which ranked him No. 1 in the field). In that tournament, he finished first.
Scheffler's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|1
|1.021
|2.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|1
|1.194
|6.273
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.399
|-0.281
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|162
|-0.301
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|1
|2.314
|8.056
Scheffler's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|70-68-70-68
|-8
|67
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-72-68-73
|-7
|114
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|1
|68-69-65-69
|-17
|600
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|10
|68-75-71-70
|-4
|75
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|11
|68-65-69-70
|-12
|63
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|5
|64-64-71-65
|-20
|100
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|2
|67-68-73-65
|-7
|270
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|3
|67-67-72-67
|-7
|163
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|74-73-68-67
|-6
|200
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|3
|67-68-68-70
|-7
|210
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|4
|63-70-63-65
|-19
|115
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-10
|145
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|23
|70-75-72-67
|E
|36
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|67-66-71-70
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|2
|66-69-64-66
|-15
|980
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|6
|71-65-73-70
|-1
|--
|November 30 - December 3
|Hero World Challenge
|1
|69-66-65-68
|-20
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|66-64-71-66
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|17
|67-66-69-65
|-21
|48
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|69-64-70
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|3
|68-66-66-66
|-18
|163
All stats in this article are accurate for Scheffler as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.