Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Rory McIlroy sits two off the lead after a 9-under 63 on Saturday. (Warren Little/Getty Images)

    Rory McIlroy looks for better results in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he placed 29th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.

    Latest odds for McIlroy at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, McIlroy has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 15th.
    • In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -4.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    McIlroy's Recent Performances

    • McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.
    • McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • McIlroy is averaging 3.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance1326.3319.6
    Greens in Regulation %7867.88%71.35%
    Putts Per Round2628.3828.6
    Par Breakers2624.39%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance4713.11%11.11%

    McIlroy's Best Finishes

    • McIlroy participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
    • Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • McIlroy ranked third in the FedExCup standings with 2304 points last season.

    McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee30.9072.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green80.7210.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3090.245
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1640.946
    Average Strokes Gained: Total22.1023.871

    McIlroy's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational2967-69-73-71-431
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard273-69-68-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-73+5--
    April 6-9Masters TournamentMC72-77+5--
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4768-73-71-72E8
    May 18-21PGA Championship771-69-69-69-297
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday772-68-70-75-392
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open971-67-66-72-1275
    June 15-18U.S. Open265-67-69-70-9330
    June 22-25Travelers Championship768-64-66-64-1888
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open164-66-67-68-15500
    July 20-22The Open Championship671-70-69-68-6105
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship367-66-68-65-14650
    August 17-20BMW Championship465-70-67-66-12540
    August 24-27TOUR Championship470-67-71-65-7--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6671-74-69-26

    All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

