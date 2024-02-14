Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
Rory McIlroy sits two off the lead after a 9-under 63 on Saturday. (Warren Little/Getty Images)
Rory McIlroy looks for better results in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational after he placed 29th shooting -4 in this tournament in 2023.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last four trips to The Genesis Invitational, McIlroy has an average score of -7, with an average finish of 15th.
- In McIlroy's most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of -4.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jon Rahm posted numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
McIlroy's Recent Performances
- McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.
- McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- McIlroy is averaging 3.871 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McIlroy's Advanced Stats and Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|1
|326.3
|319.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.88%
|71.35%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.38
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|26
|24.39%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|47
|13.11%
|11.11%
McIlroy's Best Finishes
- McIlroy participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up two wins with seven top-five finishes and 12 finishes in the top 10.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut 15 times (88.2%).
- Last season, one of McIlroy's two wins came when he shot -15 at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- McIlroy ranked third in the FedExCup standings with 2304 points last season.
McIlroy's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|3
|0.907
|2.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|8
|0.721
|0.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.309
|0.245
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.164
|0.946
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|2
|2.102
|3.871
McIlroy's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|29
|67-69-73-71
|-4
|31
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|73-69-68-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-77
|+5
|--
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|47
|68-73-71-72
|E
|8
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|7
|71-69-69-69
|-2
|97
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|7
|72-68-70-75
|-3
|92
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|9
|71-67-66-72
|-12
|75
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|2
|65-67-69-70
|-9
|330
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|7
|68-64-66-64
|-18
|88
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|64-66-67-68
|-15
|500
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|6
|71-70-69-68
|-6
|105
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|3
|67-66-68-65
|-14
|650
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|4
|65-70-67-66
|-12
|540
|August 24-27
|TOUR Championship
|4
|70-67-71-65
|-7
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|71-74-69
|-2
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for McIlroy as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
