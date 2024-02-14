Rory McIlroy Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

McIlroy has finished in the top 10 four times over his last five events, finishing as high as the top five in three of those outings.

McIlroy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of -8 across his last five events.

Off the tee, Rory McIlroy has averaged 319.6 yards in his past five tournaments.

McIlroy has an average of 0.946 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.