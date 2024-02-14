Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779 (he finished 41st in that event).

Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).

At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.196, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.