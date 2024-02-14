Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Lee Hodges shot -6 and took 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hodges has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
- Hodges finished 18th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.
Hodges' Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Hodges hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 58th.
- He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
- Hodges has an average of -2.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hodges is averaging -4.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
- On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|95
|300.3
|290.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|146
|65.52%
|58.73%
|Putts Per Round
|86
|28.94
|30.5
|Par Breakers
|177
|19.63%
|22.22%
|Bogey Avoidance
|120
|14.38%
|10.71%
Hodges' Best Finishes
- Hodges, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times.
- Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
- Hodges collected 1052 points last season, placing 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779 (he finished 41st in that event).
- Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
- At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.196, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
- Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.
Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|51
|0.245
|-1.312
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.180
|0.500
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|155
|-0.160
|-1.877
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|64
|0.165
|-2.241
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|66
|0.431
|-4.920
Hodges' Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|18
|67-66-74-71
|-6
|53
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|14
|71-69-67-67
|-6
|51
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+9
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|63
|74-68-72-76
|+6
|4
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|6
|74-66-69-69
|-10
|92
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|41
|70-67-68-73
|-6
|12
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|73
|72-68-79-69
|+4
|3
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-69
|+1
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|55
|75-70-75-69
|+9
|7
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|29
|69-67-74-70
|E
|23
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|72-69-70-76
|-1
|64
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|25
|72-67-72-70
|-7
|30
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|67-70
|-3
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|12
|68-69-67-69
|-7
|56
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|1
|63-64-66-67
|-24
|500
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|31
|68-65-72-69
|-6
|92
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|45
|74-72-73-68
|+7
|43
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|43
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|21
|70-72-68-70
|E
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|57
|72-65-77-69
|-9
|10
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-67-67
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|68-74
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|70-75-68
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.