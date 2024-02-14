PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Lee Hodges Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Lee Hodges shot -6 and took 18th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last two appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hodges has an average finish of 29th, and an average score of -5.
    • Hodges finished 18th (with a score of -6) in his most recent go-round at The Genesis Invitational (in 2023).
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • Rahm's average driving distance was 314.6 (sixth in field), he hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), with 27 putts per round (23rd) en route to his win last year.

    Hodges' Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hodges has an average finish of 58th.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Hodges hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 58th.
    • He has carded an average score of -6 over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Lee Hodges has averaged 290.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hodges has an average of -2.241 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hodges is averaging -4.920 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Hodges' Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hodges' Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.245 last season ranked 51st on TOUR, and his 60.1% driving accuracy average ranked 93rd.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hodges ranked 68th on TOUR, putting up an average mark of 0.180, while he ranked 146th with a Greens in Regulation rate of 65.52%.
    • On the greens, Hodges' 0.165 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 64th last season, and his 28.94 putts-per-round average ranked 86th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance95300.3290.9
    Greens in Regulation %14665.52%58.73%
    Putts Per Round8628.9430.5
    Par Breakers17719.63%22.22%
    Bogey Avoidance12014.38%10.71%

    Hodges' Best Finishes

    • Hodges, who took part in 33 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 33 events, he made the cut 20 times.
    • Last season Hodges' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of -24.
    • Hodges collected 1052 points last season, placing 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Hodges' Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hodges' best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at the RBC Heritage, where he ranked 10th in the field with a mark of 2.779 (he finished 41st in that event).
    • Hodges put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season at the 3M Open (July 2023), ranking No. 1 in the field with a mark of 7.529.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hodges' best effort last season was at the RBC Canadian Open, where he ranked 12th in the field with a mark of 2.656 (he finished 25th in that tournament).
    • At the 3M Open in July 2023, Hodges delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 6.196, which was his best last season. That ranked fourth in the field.
    • Hodges delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (18.578) at the 3M Open in July 2023. That ranked No. 1 in the field.

    Hodges' Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee510.245-1.312
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1800.500
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green155-0.160-1.877
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting640.165-2.241
    Average Strokes Gained: Total660.431-4.920

    Hodges' Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1867-66-74-71-653
    February 23-26The Honda Classic1471-69-67-67-651
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC76-77+9--
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC76-77+9--
    March 16-19Valspar Championship6374-68-72-76+64
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open674-66-69-69-1092
    April 13-16RBC Heritage4170-67-68-73-612
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta7372-68-79-69+43
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-69+1--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5575-70-75-69+97
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge2969-67-74-70E23
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1272-69-70-76-164
    June 8-11RBC Canadian Open2572-67-72-70-730
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC67-70-3--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-70-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish Open1268-69-67-69-756
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    July 27-303M Open163-64-66-67-24500
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship3168-65-72-69-692
    August 17-20BMW Championship4574-72-73-68+743
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms Championship4369-70-71-70-8--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2170-72-68-70E--
    January 4-7The Sentry5772-65-77-69-910
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-67-67-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC68-74-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5870-75-68-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hodges as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

