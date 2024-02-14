Harris English Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.328 mark ranked 15th in the field.

English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.664 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372.

At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.