Harris English Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Harris English Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

    Harris English shot -8 and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, English has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 12th.
    • In 2023, English finished 12th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
    • When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).

    English's Recent Performances

    • Over his last five appearances, English has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
    • English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.711 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 2.036 in his past five tournaments.
    English's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • English delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season, which ranked 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance125297.3295.8
    Greens in Regulation %16464.60%71.93%
    Putts Per Round4828.5829.3
    Par Breakers16620.05%24.27%
    Bogey Avoidance8713.80%12.57%

    English's Best Finishes

    • English participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
    • English ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 914 points last season.

    English's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.328 mark ranked 15th in the field.
    • English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.664 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372.
    • At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
    • English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked third in the field.

    English's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee159-0.2881.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green790.138-1.322
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green490.1780.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting160.4881.711
    Average Strokes Gained: Total550.5162.036

    English's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 16-19The Genesis Invitational1266-73-72-65-867
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC74-70+4--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard269-72-69-70-8258
    March 9-12THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC78-71+5--
    April 6-9Masters Tournament4371-71-77-75+614
    April 13-16RBC Heritage6370-70-74-70E4
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship371-66-66-69-12163
    May 18-21PGA ChampionshipMC74-75+9--
    May 25-28Charles Schwab Challenge1265-66-70-76-359
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5271-73-76-74+68
    June 15-18U.S. Open867-66-71-72-491
    June 22-25Travelers Championship6069-66-70-70-55
    July 20-22The Open ChampionshipMC75-72+5--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship3373-65-70-66-621
    August 10-13FedEx St. Jude Championship5270-71-70-67-226
    August 17-20BMW Championship1068-67-72-66-7262
    November 16-19The RSM Classic2867-71-63-67-14--
    January 4-7The Sentry1471-66-64-69-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1066-67-70-64-1370
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6468-72-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7675-74-69+25
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1771-67-65-71-1047

    All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

