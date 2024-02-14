Harris English Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Harris English shot -8 and took 12th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at The Riviera Country Club February 15-18 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Genesis Invitational.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- Over his last two trips to The Genesis Invitational, English has an average score of -8, with an average finish of 12th.
- In 2023, English finished 12th (with a score of -8) in his most recent appearance at The Genesis Invitational.
- When Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023, he had 0.617 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in the field), 11.898 SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 SG: Putting (12th).
- En route to his victory last year, Rahm posted an average driving distance of 314.6 (sixth in field), hit 70.83% of greens in regulation (second), and took 27 putts per round (23rd).
English's Recent Performances
- Over his last five appearances, English has one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes.
- English has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been -9.
- In terms of driving distance, Harris English has averaged 295.8 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, English is averaging 1.711 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, English has an average of 2.036 in his past five tournaments.
English's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- English delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.288 last season, which ranked 159th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (297.3 yards) ranked 125th, and his 62.1% driving accuracy average ranked 64th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, English sported a 0.138 mark that ranked 79th on TOUR. He ranked 164th with a 64.60% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, English's 0.488 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 16th last season, and his 28.58 putts-per-round average ranked 48th.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|125
|297.3
|295.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|164
|64.60%
|71.93%
|Putts Per Round
|48
|28.58
|29.3
|Par Breakers
|166
|20.05%
|24.27%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|13.80%
|12.57%
English's Best Finishes
- English participated in 30 tournaments last season, securing three finishes in the top five and earning six top-10 finishes.
- In those 30 tournaments, he had a 73.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season English's best performance came at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, where he shot -8 and finished second.
- English ranked 42nd in the FedExCup standings with 914 points last season.
English's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season English's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came at The RSM Classic, where his 2.328 mark ranked 15th in the field.
- English's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wells Fargo Championship, where his 6.664 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, English's best effort last season was at The RSM Classic in November 2022, as he ranked second in the field with a mark of 3.372.
- At The Genesis Invitational in February 2023, English posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 8.810, which was his best last season. That ranked second in the field.
- English recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (12.490) at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2023. That ranked third in the field.
English's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|159
|-0.288
|1.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|79
|0.138
|-1.322
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|49
|0.178
|0.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|16
|0.488
|1.711
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|55
|0.516
|2.036
English's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 16-19
|The Genesis Invitational
|12
|66-73-72-65
|-8
|67
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|2
|69-72-69-70
|-8
|258
|March 9-12
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+5
|--
|April 6-9
|Masters Tournament
|43
|71-71-77-75
|+6
|14
|April 13-16
|RBC Heritage
|63
|70-70-74-70
|E
|4
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|71-66-66-69
|-12
|163
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+9
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|65-66-70-76
|-3
|59
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|52
|71-73-76-74
|+6
|8
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|8
|67-66-71-72
|-4
|91
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|60
|69-66-70-70
|-5
|5
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-72
|+5
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|73-65-70-66
|-6
|21
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|52
|70-71-70-67
|-2
|26
|August 17-20
|BMW Championship
|10
|68-67-72-66
|-7
|262
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|28
|67-71-63-67
|-14
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|71-66-64-69
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|66-67-70-64
|-13
|70
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|68-72-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|76
|75-74-69
|+2
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|17
|71-67-65-71
|-10
|47
All stats in this article are accurate for English as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.