Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational
1 Min Read
Charley Hoffman reacts during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Last competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Charley Hoffman carded a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational looking to improve on that finish.
The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info
- Date: February 15-18, 2024
- Location: Pacific Palisades, California
- Course: The Riviera Country Club
- Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous Winner: Jon Rahm
At The Genesis Invitational
- In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hoffman has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -3.
- Hoffman last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2022, finishing 71st with a score of +1.
- With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
- Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.
Hoffman's Recent Performances
- Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.788 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 5.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Hoffman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season, which ranked 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.408 mark (31st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Hoffman's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 181st last season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranked 173rd.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Last 5 Starts
|Overall
|Average Driving Distance
|50
|306.1
|297.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|61
|68.38%
|60.53%
|Putts Per Round
|173
|29.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|146
|20.64%
|26.90%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.17%
|9.94%
Hoffman's Best Finishes
- Hoffman played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
- In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times (40%).
- Last season Hoffman's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot -21 and finished second in that event.
- With 246 points last season, Hoffman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings.
Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
- Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.444 mark ranked second in the field.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.345. In that event, he finished 22nd.
- At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
- Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).
Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|111
|-0.037
|0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|31
|0.408
|1.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|116
|-0.006
|0.217
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|181
|-0.485
|3.788
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|119
|-0.119
|5.985
Hoffman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 23-26
|The Honda Classic
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|March 2-5
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|March 16-19
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|March 23-26
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 30 - April 2
|Valero Texas Open
|22
|73-69-71-69
|-6
|37
|April 27-30
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|55
|71-67-68-74
|-4
|6
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|49
|71-67-75-73
|+6
|9
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|64
|67-69-73-72
|-7
|4
|July 13-15
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|68-73
|+1
|--
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|MC
|71-68
|-3
|--
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|69-66-67-67
|-11
|63
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|November 2-5
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|November 9-12
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|45
|65-69-70-69
|-11
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|13
|68-70-62-65
|-17
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|70-67-70-65
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-66-77
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|70-67-79-71
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|2
|67-68-64-64
|-21
|300
All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.