Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 22nd in that tournament.

Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.444 mark ranked second in the field.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.345. In that event, he finished 22nd.

At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.