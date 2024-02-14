PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Charley Hoffman Betting Profile: The Genesis Invitational

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Charley Hoffman reacts during the final round of the WM Phoenix Open. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    Last competition at the WM Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Arizona, Charley Hoffman carded a second-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Genesis Invitational looking to improve on that finish.

    Latest odds for Hoffman at The Genesis Invitational.

    The Genesis Invitational Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: February 15-18, 2024
    • Location: Pacific Palisades, California
    • Course: The Riviera Country Club
    • Par: 71 / 7,322 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous Winner: Jon Rahm

    At The Genesis Invitational

    • In his last four appearances at The Genesis Invitational, Hoffman has an average finish of 42nd, and an average score of -3.
    • Hoffman last played at The Genesis Invitational in 2022, finishing 71st with a score of +1.
    • With numbers of 0.617 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (28th in field), 11.898 in SG: Approach the Green (first), and 4.52 in SG: Putting (12th), Jon Rahm won this tournament in 2023.
    • Rahm averaged 314.6 yards off the tee (sixth in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 70.83% (second), and attempted 27 putts per round (23rd) in that victory a year ago.

    Hoffman's Recent Performances

    • Hoffman has finished in the top five once over his last five events.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Hoffman has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -12 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Charley Hoffman has averaged 297.5 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 3.788 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hoffman is averaging 5.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hoffman's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Hoffman put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.037 last season, which ranked 111th on TOUR. Meanwhile his average driving distance (306.1 yards) ranked 50th, and his 55.7% driving accuracy average ranked 147th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach last season, Hoffman had a 0.408 mark (31st on TOUR).
    • On the greens, Hoffman's -0.485 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranked 181st last season, and his 29.59 putts-per-round average ranked 173rd.
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankLast 5 StartsOverall
    Average Driving Distance50306.1297.5
    Greens in Regulation %6168.38%60.53%
    Putts Per Round17329.5928.6
    Par Breakers14620.64%26.90%
    Bogey Avoidance5113.17%9.94%

    Hoffman's Best Finishes

    • Hoffman played 30 tournaments last season, earning one top-five finish.
    • In those 30 events, he made the cut 12 times (40%).
    • Last season Hoffman's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot -21 and finished second in that event.
    • With 246 points last season, Hoffman finished 141st in the FedExCup standings.

    Hoffman's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • Last season Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2023 at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked seventh in the field with a mark of 4.018. He finished 22nd in that tournament.
    • Hoffman's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance last season came at the Wyndham Championship, where his 6.444 mark ranked second in the field.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Hoffman delivered his best effort last season at the Valero Texas Open, ranking 15th in the field at 2.345. In that event, he finished 22nd.
    • At The RSM Classic in November 2023, Hoffman recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 4.394, which was his best last season. That ranked 10th in the field.
    • Hoffman recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark last season (8.561) at the Wyndham Championship, which was held in August 2023. That performance ranked 12th in the field (he finished 12th in that event).

    Hoffman's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee111-0.0370.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green310.4081.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green116-0.0060.217
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting181-0.4853.788
    Average Strokes Gained: Total119-0.1195.985

    Hoffman's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 23-26The Honda ClassicMC71-71+2--
    March 2-5Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-77+7--
    March 16-19Valspar ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    March 23-26Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC74-75+5--
    March 30 - April 2Valero Texas Open2273-69-71-69-637
    April 27-30Mexico Open at Vidanta5571-67-68-74-46
    May 11-14AT&T Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    June 15-18U.S. Open4971-67-75-73+69
    June 22-25Travelers ChampionshipMC71-67-2--
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic6467-69-73-72-74
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC68-73+1--
    July 27-303M OpenMC71-68-3--
    August 3-6Wyndham Championship1269-66-67-67-1163
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC76-76+8--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-73-3--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's OpenMC70-70-2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC69-73-2--
    November 9-12Butterfield Bermuda Championship4565-69-70-69-11--
    November 16-19The RSM Classic1368-70-62-65-17--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4270-67-70-65-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-66-77-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open5670-67-79-71-15
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open267-68-64-64-21300

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hoffman as of the start of The Genesis Invitational.

