1H AGO

Zach Johnson Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

    At the Masters Tournament, Zach Johnson struggled, failing to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.

    Latest odds for Johnson at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Johnson is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.

    Johnson's Recent Performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 41st.
    • He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
    • Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
    • Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson is averaging 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Johnson .

    Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.2 yards) ranks 181st.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.235. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
    • On the greens, Johnson's 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance181282.2282.1
    Greens in Regulation %1%65.87%
    Putts Per Round129.4
    Par Breakers1%15.08%
    Bogey Avoidance1%12.30%

    Johnson's Best Finishes

    • Johnson has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
    • In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
    • With 87 points, Johnson currently sits 145th in the FedExCup standings.

    Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.892 mark ranked seventh in the field.
    • Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.887. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 0.614. In that event, he finished 60th.
    • At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.740 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
    • Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee830.0930.553
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green130-0.235-1.044
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green120-0.081-0.284
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting660.1660.995
    Average Strokes Gained: Total103-0.0570.219

    Johnson's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    May 18-21PGA Championship5874-71-74-71+106
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-74+9--
    June 1-4the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC73-75+4--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship2968-66-69-65-1227
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage Classic7071-69-68-74-63
    July 6-9John Deere Classic3572-66-67-69-1018
    July 20-22The Open Championship5575-69-71-74+56
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-72-1--
    September 14-17Fortinet ChampionshipMC69-74-1--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC70-70-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC68-72E--
    January 18-21The American Express2562-69-68-70-1930
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6070-70-70-71-35
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2171-68-69-66-1037
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-76+4--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC70-76+2--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC76-75+7--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

