Zach Johnson Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
At the Masters Tournament, Zach Johnson struggled, failing to make the cut at Augusta National Golf Club. He is trying for a better outcome in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Johnson is playing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Johnson's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Johnson has an average finish of 41st.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Johnson has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five events, his average score has been -7.
- Off the tee, Zach Johnson has averaged 282.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 0.995 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson is averaging 0.219 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Johnson has a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.093 this season, which ranks 83rd on TOUR. Meanwhile, his average driving distance (282.2 yards) ranks 181st.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Johnson ranks 130th on TOUR with a round-by-round average of -0.235. Additionally, he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Johnson's 0.166 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 66th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|181
|282.2
|282.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|65.87%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|15.08%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.30%
Johnson's Best Finishes
- Johnson has participated in seven tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those seven events, he made the cut three times.
- With 87 points, Johnson currently sits 145th in the FedExCup standings.
Johnson's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.892 mark ranked seventh in the field.
- Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.887. In that tournament, he missed the cut.
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 0.614. In that event, he finished 60th.
- At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.740 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.
- Johnson recorded his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (5.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, a performance that ranked him 21st in the field.
Johnson's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|83
|0.093
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|130
|-0.235
|-1.044
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|120
|-0.081
|-0.284
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|66
|0.166
|0.995
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|103
|-0.057
|0.219
Johnson's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 4-7
|Wells Fargo Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|58
|74-71-74-71
|+10
|6
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|75-74
|+9
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|29
|68-66-69-65
|-12
|27
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|70
|71-69-68-74
|-6
|3
|July 6-9
|John Deere Classic
|35
|72-66-67-69
|-10
|18
|July 20-22
|The Open Championship
|55
|75-69-71-74
|+5
|6
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|MC
|69-74
|-1
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-70
|-2
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|68-72
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-69-68-70
|-19
|30
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|60
|70-70-70-71
|-3
|5
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|71-68-69-66
|-10
|37
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-76
|+4
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|70-76
|+2
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|76-75
|+7
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
