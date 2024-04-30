Zach Johnson Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Johnson's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, where his 2.892 mark ranked seventh in the field.

Johnson delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, ranking in the field at 0.887. In that tournament, he missed the cut.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Johnson produced his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open, ranking 32nd in the field at 0.614. In that event, he finished 60th.

At the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024, Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 3.740 (his best mark this season), which ranked 14th in the field. He finished 21st in that event.