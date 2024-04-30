Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890. He missed the cut in that event.

Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.

At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.