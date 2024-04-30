Vincent Norrman Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Vincent Norrman placed eighth in THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in 2023, shooting a -19 on the par-71 course. His sights are set higher May 2-5 at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, TX.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Norrman finished eighth (with a score of -19) in his lone appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson in recent years (in 2023).
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Norrman's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/11/2023
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
Norrman's Recent Performances
- In his last five events, Norrman has an average finish of 58th.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Norrman has an average finishing position of 58th in his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of even par over his last five tournaments.
- Off the tee, Vincent Norrman has averaged 318.0 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.338 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Norrman is averaging -2.117 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Norrman's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Norrman has put up a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.283 this season (49th on TOUR). His average driving distance (309.6 yards) ranks 10th, while his 54.9% driving accuracy average ranks 154th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Norrman has a -0.419 average that ranks 153rd on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Norrman has registered a -1.011 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which places him 183rd on TOUR, while he ranks first with a putts-per-round average of . He has broken par % of the time (first on TOUR).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|309.6
|318.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|67.71%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|30.6
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|17.36%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|14.93%
Norrman's Best Finishes
- Norrman has taken part in nine tournaments this season, with no top-10 finishes.
- In those nine tournaments, he had a 55.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (five cuts made).
- Currently, Norrman has 36 points, placing him 182nd in the FedExCup standings.
Norrman's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Norrman's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came in February 2024 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 4.890. He missed the cut in that event.
- Norrman put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach mark this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 20th in the field with a mark of 3.475.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Norrman delivered his best effort this season at The Sentry, ranking 16th in the field at 1.485. In that tournament, he finished 59th.
- At the Farmers Insurance Open in January 2024, Norrman delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of -0.375 (his best mark this season), which ranked 50th in the field. He finished 56th in that event.
- Norrman posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (2.154) in April 2024 at the Valero Texas Open, which ranked 45th in the field. He finished 45th in that event.
Norrman's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|49
|0.283
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|153
|-0.419
|-0.516
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|143
|-0.260
|-0.412
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|183
|-1.011
|-2.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|176
|-1.407
|-2.117
Norrman's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 11-14
|AT&T Byron Nelson
|8
|68-66-65-66
|-19
|80
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|48
|70-71-71-70
|+2
|9
|June 8-11
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|June 15-18
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|June 22-25
|Travelers Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|June 29 - July 2
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|24
|71-69-69-65
|-14
|34
|July 13-16
|Barbasol Championship
|1
|66-67-67-66
|-33
|300
|July 27-30
|3M Open
|50
|66-70-73-68
|-7
|8
|August 3-6
|Wyndham Championship
|58
|66-72-68-72
|-2
|5
|August 10-13
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|49
|67-69-69-72
|-3
|34
|October 12-15
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|October 19-21
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|38
|72-71-68-71
|+2
|--
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|59
|73-70-74-69
|-6
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-72
|+7
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|56
|68-71-71-77
|-1
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-70
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|68-73
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|71-69-67-71
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-73
|+6
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|83
|68-71-78-71
|+8
|2
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|72-73-70-72
|-1
|10
All stats in this article are accurate for Norrman as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.