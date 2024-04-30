Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
Jimmy Stanger enters the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson May 2-5 coming off a 23rd-place finish in the Corales Puntacana Championship in his most recent competition.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- In the past five years, this is Stanger's first time competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day averaged 306.8 yards off the tee (23rd in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of % (), and attempted 27.25 putts per round (13th) in that victory a year ago.
Stanger's Recent Performances
- Over his last five events, Stanger has finished in the top five once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- Stanger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.
- Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Stanger has an average of 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Stanger has an average of 0.039 in his past five tournaments.
Stanger's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Stanger's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of 0.488 ranks 16th on TOUR this season, and his 62.2% driving accuracy average ranks 94th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Stanger ranks 157th on TOUR with a mark of -0.465.
- On the greens, Stanger's 0.034 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 90th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|35
|305.8
|303.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|64.58%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|12.15%
Stanger's Best Finishes
- Stanger has not won any of the 10 tournaments he has played this season, though he has collected one top-five finish.
- In those 10 events, he made the cut six times, a success rate of 60%.
- Currently, Stanger ranks 100th in the FedExCup standings with 213 points.
Stanger's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Stanger produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee mark at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking No. 1 in the field at 7.006.
- Stanger put up his best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (February 2024), ranking 27th in the field with a mark of 2.401.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Stanger's best mark this season was at the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 3.538.
- At THE PLAYERS Championship in March 2024, Stanger recorded his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark so far this season (3.594, which ranked 20th in the field). In that tournament, he finished 35th.
- Stanger posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.627) at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in February 2024. That ranked 35th in the field.
Stanger's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|16
|0.488
|0.553
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|157
|-0.465
|-1.726
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|86
|0.042
|0.359
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.034
|0.850
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|89
|0.100
|0.039
Stanger's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-68
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|14
|65-66-66-69
|-22
|55
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|68-68-71-70
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|69-71-67-69
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|3
|68-65-67-70
|-18
|83
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|69-73-71-69
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|69-68-72-68
|-11
|20
All stats in this article are accurate for Stanger as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.