Jimmy Stanger Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

Over his last five events, Stanger has finished in the top five once.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.

Stanger has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of -12 over his last five events.

Jimmy Stanger has averaged 303.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Stanger has an average of 0.850 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.