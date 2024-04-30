Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Kisner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 0.102. In that event, he missed the cut.

Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.818 (he finished 72nd in that event).

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652.

At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.824, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 29th in the field.