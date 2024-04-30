Kevin Kisner Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
1 Min Read
Kevin Kisner hits the links May 2-5 in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch following a 68th-place finish in the RBC Heritage, which was his last tournament.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Kisner has played THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson once recently, in 2022. He missed the cut after posting a score of -1.
- When Jason Day won this tournament in 2023, he had 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th).
- Day's average driving distance was 306.8 (23rd in field), he hit % of greens in regulation (), with 27.25 putts per round (13th) en route to his win last year.
Kisner's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|5/12/2022
|MC
|73-70
|-1
Kisner's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Kisner has an average finish of 70th.
- He's made the cut in two of his last five events.
- Kisner hasn't finished inside the top 20 in his last five tournaments, with an average finish of 70th.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been +4.
- Kevin Kisner has averaged 282.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner is averaging -0.382 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kisner is averaging -6.677 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kisner's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Kisner's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.964 ranks 184th on TOUR this season, and his 57.3% driving accuracy average ranks 132nd.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Kisner ranks 182nd on TOUR, posting an average of -0.919, while he ranks first with a Greens in Regulation mark of %.
- On the greens, Kisner's -0.154 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 118th this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first.
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|176
|283.1
|282.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|55.95%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|14.29%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|16.67%
Kisner's Best Finishes
- Kisner has played eight tournaments this season, but he has not collected a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight events, he made the cut two times (25%).
- Currently, Kisner ranks 207th in the FedExCup standings with 9 points.
Kisner's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season, Kisner produced his best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, ranking in the field at 0.102. In that event, he missed the cut.
- Kisner's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came at the Valero Texas Open, where he ranked 43rd in the field with a mark of 0.818 (he finished 72nd in that event).
- When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Kisner's best effort this season was at the Texas Children's Houston Open in March 2024, as he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.652.
- At the Valero Texas Open in April 2024, Kisner delivered a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.824, which was his best so far this season. That ranked 29th in the field.
- Kisner delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (-1.205) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open. That ranked in the field.
Kisner's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|184
|-0.964
|-3.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|182
|-0.919
|-1.921
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|173
|-0.494
|-1.057
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|118
|-0.154
|-0.382
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|185
|-2.531
|-6.677
Kisner's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|May 18-21
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-78
|+13
|--
|May 25-28
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 1-4
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-79
|+10
|--
|September 14-17
|Fortinet Championship
|62
|69-72-76-68
|-3
|--
|October 5-8
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|51
|67-70-72-72
|-7
|--
|November 16-19
|The RSM Classic
|78
|70-67-70-74
|-1
|--
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|74-75-68
|+1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|77-70
|+5
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-72
|-2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|80-75
|+13
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|72
|74-70-74-73
|+3
|3
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|68
|73-73-72-71
|+5
|6
All stats in this article are accurate for Kisner as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.