Zac Blair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    Zac Blair looks for a higher finish in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson after he took 42nd shooting -8 in this tournament in 2018.

    Latest odds for Blair at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

    THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info

    • Date: May 2-5, 2024
    • Location: McKinney, TX
    • Course: TPC Craig Ranch
    • Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
    • Purse: $9.5M
    • Previous Winner: Jason Day

    At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    • Over his last two trips to THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, Blair has an average score of -5, with an average finish of 41st.
    • In Blair's most recent appearance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, in 2018, he finished 42nd after posting a score of -8.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2023, Jason Day posted numbers of 3.251 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in field), 6.297 in SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 in SG: Putting (28th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).

    Blair's Recent History at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    5/17/20184267-71-68-70-8

    Blair's Recent Performances

    • In his last five events, Blair finished outside the top 20.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut once.
    • Blair has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, as he's not posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five events.
    • In his last five appearances, he finished -2 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Off the tee, Zac Blair has averaged 272.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Blair is averaging -0.696 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Blair has an average of -2.639 in his past five tournaments.
    Blair's Advanced Stats and Rankings

    • Blair has delivered a Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.482 this season (164th on TOUR). His average driving distance (273.8 yards) ranks 186th, while his 65.7% driving accuracy average ranks 59th.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Blair has a -0.125 average that ranks 113th on TOUR. He ranks first with a % Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Blair's -0.353 Strokes Gained: Putting mark places him 144th on TOUR this season, and his putts-per-round average ranks first. He has broken par % of the time (first).
    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance186273.8272.8
    Greens in Regulation %1%55.56%
    Putts Per Round128.4
    Par Breakers1%17.59%
    Bogey Avoidance1%19.44%

    Blair's Best Finishes

    • Blair has played nine tournaments this season, and he has not yet finished in the top 10.
    • In those nine tournaments, he made the cut on five occasions.
    • As of now, Blair has compiled 118 points, which ranks him 131st in the FedExCup standings.

    Blair's Best Strokes Gained Performances

    • This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that tournament.
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.
    • When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.
    • At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).
    • Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.751) at the Sony Open in Hawaii, which was held in January 2024. That performance ranked 30th in the field (he finished 30th in that event).

    Blair's Strokes Gained Rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.482-1.400
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.125-1.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.3580.522
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting144-0.353-0.696
    Average Strokes Gained: Total146-0.601-2.639

    Blair's Past Results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    May 4-7Wells Fargo Championship4772-68-73-71E8
    May 25-28Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-76+9--
    June 22-25Travelers Championship265-65-68-62-20245
    June 29 - July 2Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC74-72+2--
    July 6-9John Deere ClassicMC68-71-3--
    July 13-15Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-71+2--
    July 27-303M Open1369-66-72-64-1353
    August 3-6Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-74+3--
    September 14-17Fortinet Championship5266-73-69-75-5--
    October 5-8Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC73-67-4--
    October 12-15Shriners Children's Open4271-66-68-69-10--
    October 19-21ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3866-72-73-71+2--
    November 2-5World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC71-69-4--
    November 16-19The RSM ClassicMC72-68-2--
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-68-68-921
    January 18-21The American Express6267-67-67-75-124
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open7369-68-79-74+23
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4969-68-73-69-58
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5473-70-70-73-29
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC69-75+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC73-73+6--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC78-75+9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Blair as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.

