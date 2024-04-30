Zac Blair Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season, Blair's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee performance came in March 2024 at the Valspar Championship, where he ranked in the field with a mark of 1.070. He missed the cut in that tournament.

Blair delivered his best Strokes Gained: Approach effort this season at the Sony Open in Hawaii (January 2024), ranking third in the field with a mark of 6.919.

When it comes to Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Blair delivered his best performance this season at the WM Phoenix Open (February 2024), ranking fourth in the field with a mark of 4.057.

At the Valspar Championship in March 2024, Blair recorded a Strokes Gained: Putting mark of 1.246, his best mark so far this season. That ranked him in the field (he missed the cut in that tournament).