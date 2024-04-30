William Furr Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
William Furr enters play in the 2024 THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson from May 2-5 after a 55th-place finish in Punta Cana, DOM at the Corales Puntacana Championship.
THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson Tournament & Course Info
- Date: May 2-5, 2024
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Course: TPC Craig Ranch
- Par: 71 / 7,414 yards
- Purse: $9.5M
- Previous Winner: Jason Day
At THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
- Furr is competing at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson for the first time in the past five years.
- Jason Day finished with 3.251 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (16th in the field), 6.297 SG: Approach the Green (third), and 2.692 SG: Putting (28th) en route to winning this tournament in 2023.
- En route to his victory last year, Day posted an average driving distance of 306.8 (23rd in field), hit % of greens in regulation (), and took 27.25 putts per round (13th).
Furr's Recent Performances
- In his last five tournaments, Furr has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Furr has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five events.
- He has an average score of -4 across his last five events.
- Off the tee, William Furr has averaged 309.2 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Furr has an average of 0.370 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Furr has an average of -0.320 in his past five tournaments.
Furr's Advanced Stats and Rankings
- Furr's Strokes Gained: Off the Tee average of -0.192 ranks 132nd on TOUR this season, and his 51.8% driving accuracy average ranks 175th.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach, Furr sports a -0.707 mark (171st on TOUR).
- On the greens, Furr's 0.421 Strokes Gained: Putting mark ranks 28th this season, while he averages putts per round (first).
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|309.6
|309.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|1
|%
|61.11%
|Putts Per Round
|1
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|1
|%
|19.44%
|Bogey Avoidance
|1
|%
|13.89%
Furr's Best Finishes
- Furr has taken part in eight tournaments this season, but he has not registered a finish in the top 10.
- In those eight tournaments, he had a 37.5% success rate in terms of making the cut (three cuts made).
- Furr, who has 34 points, currently sits 183rd in the FedExCup standings.
Furr's Best Strokes Gained Performances
- This season Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.568 mark ranked in the field.
- Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 36th in that event.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.
- At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447). That ranked sixth in the field.
- Furr posted his best Strokes Gained: Total mark this season (3.048) in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, which ranked 36th in the field. He finished 36th in that tournament.
Furr's Strokes Gained Rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|132
|-0.192
|0.036
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|171
|-0.707
|-0.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.391
|-0.279
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|28
|0.421
|0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|108
|-0.087
|-0.320
Furr's Past Results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|W/D
|66-77
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|70-75
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-68-70
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|64-75-70-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|72-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|55
|73-66-72-72
|-5
|4
All stats in this article are accurate for Furr as of the start of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson.
