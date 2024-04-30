William Furr Betting Profile: THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson

This season Furr's best Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee effort came at the Valspar Championship, where his 2.568 mark ranked in the field.

Furr's best Strokes Gained: Approach performance this season came in March 2024 at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he ranked 34th in the field with a mark of 1.727. He finished 36th in that event.

In terms of Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green, Furr delivered his best mark this season at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (February 2024), ranking second in the field with a mark of 5.945.

At the Mexico Open at Vidanta in February 2024, Furr delivered his best Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season (5.447). That ranked sixth in the field.